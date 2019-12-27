The Dec. 14 Christmas tree lighting and program provided by the Macedonia Community Action Project was once again a big success.
Pastor Mathews from Oak grove Pentecostal Holiness Church was the speaker at the program. The program took place at the Macedonia Fire Department and included the large fire truck driving with Santa down roads in Macedonia with Santa wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Macedonia Community Action
The next Macedonia Community Action program meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the Fellowship Hall at Victory Baptist Church on Mail Route Road. They will be discussing the future of MCAP. There are two positions that need to be filled, they are in need of a vice president and a secretary. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting.
Birthdays
Happy birthday wishes from Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church to Marsha Giggleman, Gertude Forte and Allison Moyer.
Classes
Two homeschool classes will be taught 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at the Santee Canal Park. The classes will be in the Interpretive Center. The cost is $2 per person, which includes park admission and two classes. The classes will be designed for second- through fifth-graders. These classes are an educational opportunity for single homeschool families. It’s a great opportunity for hands — on learning. Registration is required by Jan. 14. Contact Information: Adam Bedard, adam@oldsanteecanalpark.org. 843-899-5200.
Prayer List
Continue to pray for Ted Caddell, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ada Giggleman, Wayne Giggleman, Cindy Gaskins, Sarah Jackson, Bubba Mitchum, Jerry and Charlotte Hush.