The 1969 class of Macedonia high School is planning a 50th year reunion. The date set for the reunion is Sat., Jan. 25 at 6p.m. The location will be decided once a firm count of attendees has been confirmed. If you are a 1969 graduate of MHS, please contact Donna Shuler Rodin at 843-810-1710 (or Rodind@homesc.com) or Trilby Litchfield Rumbough at 843- 906-7052 (or MRumbough@yahoo.com). The planning committee needs help with contacting classmates as well as help with planning the event. Let's get started on a great reunion.
Homecoming
Victory Baptist Church will be celebrating their Homecoming on Sunday. Sept. 29. Special guest, will be The Master's 3. Dinner will follow after the service.
Festival
The 8th annual Sweet Tea Festival in Summerville will be Saturday, Sept. 21 from 3 to 9p.m. Their will be vendor booths and local music talents for everyone to enjoy. Come buy a mug and taste all the teas and then vote which one you think is the best.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Wayne Giggleman, Ted Caddell, Carl Caddell, Vernie Caddell, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Charles Pipkin, Sandy Ott, Chris Lewis, Cindy Gaskins, Jim Hood, Barbara Moyer, Ada Giggleman, Doug Mitchum, Bill Guerry, Virginia Holly, Dorothy Landrum, Bubba Mitchum, all those grieving, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community, and country.
