Logistics company establishing operations in Berkeley county

A&R Logistics Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation, warehousing, packaging, third-party logistics and export solutions to the chemical industry, is establishing a new state-of-the-art export facility in Berkeley County.
The investment is worth $60 million and is expected to create 60 jobs.
A&R Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and provides bulk transportation and logistics solutions to multinational customers in the chemical industry. The company has a fleet of 800 trucks and 1,200 trailers.
The new facility will be located in Moncks Corner's West Branch Commerce Park and is approximately 615,000 square feet and will feature state-of-the-art equipment.
The projected opening is set for the fourth quarter of 2020.
“Berkeley County is pleased to welcome A&R Logistics to our corporate family. This company is a good fit for a unique location. Much of this A&R Logistics’ product will be moved utilizing existing rail, limiting the number of additional trucks on roadways. The County looks forward to seeing the many opportunities ahead for A&R Logistics,” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor in a press release.