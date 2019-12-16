Demond “DJ” Witherspoon, a senior athlete at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C., was chosen to play in the National Bowl Game in Daytona Beach, Florida. This All-Star game is dedicated to D2 and D3 players and was played on Dec. 8. The National Bowl showcases All-American and All Conference seniors from around the nation, who travel to the game from over 30 states representing over 400 Division 2, 3 and NAIA schools.
Witherspoon is one of the only two players from South Carolina that was selected to play. He is the son of Demond and Tameka Witherspoon. We send him congratulations and much future success on the football field.
Missionaries share their story
Jamestown Baptist Church invites everyone to join them for a visit by Daniel and Laura Peal, missionaries with Youth for Christ. This service begins at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Jamestown Baptist Church Family Life Center. The Peal’s mission work is currently serving in Puerto Rico, but they are on furlough for a few weeks. They are eager to share their story of their work. A soup and cornbread meal will be served first.
