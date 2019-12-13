The following letters were mailed to Santa during the Dec. 7 Breakfast with Santa event in downtown Summerville. Children who would still like to send a letter to Santa can send email to santa@journalscene.com.
Dear Santa,
What I want this year the most is a Nintendo Switch, or a 3D printer, or one of the Minecraft Lego sets
Love,
Hoby~
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 8 years old. I have been naughty and nice.
What I would like for Christmas is to be good.
Love,
Elia
Dear Santa,
I would like Scruff-A-Luv princess carriage LOL
Love,
Julia
Dear Santa,
This year I am 4 years old. This year I have been good all of the time, good some of the time, naughty but nice.
What I would like most this year is Minecraft.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Jake
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old.
This year I have been good all of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is a Road Racer and snow.
I promise to leave out cookies for you and a carrot for the reindeer.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Diego
P.S. Please say hi to everyone for me
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 10 years old.
This year I have been naughty (but nice) What I would like most his Christmas is Apple head phones.
I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Jordan
P.S. Please say hi to Dad for me.
Dear Santa,
This year I am 3 years old.
This year I have been good all of the time.
What I would like most the Christmas is Ryan toys.
I promise to leave out cookies for you..
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Jaxon
P.S. Please say hi to Rudolf for me.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 9 years old.
This year I have been good all of the time.
What I want most this Christmas is a frog and a gift card
And I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Dahzell
P.S. Please say hi to Doner for me
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 4 Years old. This year I have been good all the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is Lookout Teamwork and Top Wing.
And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Evelyn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 8 Years old. This year I have been good some of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is a new tablet and Roblox.
And I promise to leave out cookies for you and your reindeer!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Alee
p.s. Say hi to Snowflake for me!
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa!
From Emma
I want a Dalmatian.
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 9 Years old. This year I have been good some of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is a Neonate Doll.
And I promise to leave out loxxes for you and your reindeer!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Olivia
p.s. Say hi to Molly for me!
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas… Comedy!
Li Lila
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 14 Years old. This year I have been good some of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is Toys and Dogs.
And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Jenna
p.s. Say hi to the elfs for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 9 Years old. This year I have been good some of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is Parachute Men and Army Men.
And I promise to leave out 10 cookies for you!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 Years old. This year I have been good all the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is Family and Fun.
And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Ryder
p.s. Say hi to the Jingle for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 Years old. This year I have been good all the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is a box of Parachute Men, an Airhog Zero Gravity and a Smart Sketcher.
And I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love, Jade, William & Stefan
p.s. Say hi to the Rudolph for me!
Dear Santa:
This Christmas, I am 9 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a TV and an iPad. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
I “heart” you Santa.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Julianna.
P.S. Please Say Hi to Rudolph for me!
Dear Santa:
This Christmas, I am 11 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is gifts for Jesus’ birthday. And I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Caleb.
P.S. Please Say “Hi” to Spike for me!
Dear Santa:
This Christmas, I am 9 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is dolls and blinger. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Sadie.
P.S. Please Say “Hi” to Ms. Clase for me!
Dear Santa:
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a huverbread and a big stuff. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Hannah.
P.S. Please Say Hi to Rudalf for me!
Dear Santa:
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a batmobile and a watch. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Nathan.
P.S. Please Say “Hi” to Elf on Shelf for me!
Dear Santa:
This Christmas, I am 10 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is video games and toys. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Xander F.
Dear Santa:
I would like Power Rangers, Ryan, Spiderman playset.
Love Nolan.
Dear Santa:
Can I have a dress for my American Girl doll.
Love Gardner Leigh.
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I want very very cute boyfriend who is very very nic and athletic.
Love, Lydia.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is Football cards. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Jack.
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Mrs. Claus for me!
Dear Santa, Thanks for coming to town! Grayson
Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is a tree house and ball. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Dylan.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 13 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is some Harry Potter Stuff.. And I promise to leave out food for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Christine N.
P.S. Please say “Hi” to M2 for me!
Dear Santa,
You’re so funny to me and lovely and always nice to everybody. Please say hi to Mrs. Clause for me!
Love Amaya
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a boyfriend who loves Jesus and plays baseball.
Love Carlee
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 9 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is a TV and Ipad. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Julianna.
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Mrs. Claus for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is candy lol suprise. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Saphola.
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Mrs. Claus for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 9 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is Ocean Stuff. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, River Barrett.
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Prancer for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 11 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is mini brands and a sloth. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Brianna C.
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the Elves for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 9 years old.
This year, I have been…. Good some of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is…. Electric Scooter and Fit Bit
I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been…Good some of the time.
What I would like most this Christmas is….Bike
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Derek
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old.
This year, I have been….good all of the time
What I would like most this Christmas is….Khane and Netedeswich
And I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Rosalie
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old.
This year, I have been….good all of the time
What I would like most this Christmas is…Purple Bike and Elsa Castle
And I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Navie
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 9 years old.
This year, I have been…good all the time
What I would like most this Christmas is….Crafts and Legos
And I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old.
This year, I have been….good some of the time
What I would like most this Christmas is… Cry Baby and Elsa Castle
And I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Emmie
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 9 years old.
This year, I have been….good some of the time
What I would like most this Christmas is… Legos and 1Tans Cards
And I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 2 years old.
This year, I have been….naughty (but nice!)
What I would like most this Christmas is….Mommy and Daddy
And I promise to leave out Cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I would like a Kid Camper CK
Letters for Santa
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 16 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is clothes and planner stickers. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Cassidy
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the elves for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Legos and Hot wheels. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Aj
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the elves for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 12 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is violin and clothes. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Sarah
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Comet for me!
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone for Christmas!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Kara
Dear Santa,
I want toys and an apple watch and a phone
Caylee Peagler
Dear Santa,
I want a treehouse with toys on top.
Love, Adalea
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy car, a Barbie doll, and a blanket!
Thank you, Caleigh
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Nintendo and 100 dollars. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Chase
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the Reindeers for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a cat and cat stuff and hover board. And I promise to leave out x-mas cookies for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Ocean
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the Verucon for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!). What I would like most this Christmas is Pokémon cards and WWE cards. And I promise to leave out cookies and treats for you!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Beh
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the Rudolph for me!