She has the heart of a true servant and the willingness and tenacity to lead an organization of women on a mission for Christ. On Sunday September 8, LeChele S. Nole was elected to serve as President of the Lucinda R. Snider Women's Missionary Society at Wesley AME Church. "I am honored to serve at my local church in this capacity. Mission work is very important in the community and I am fired up and ready to move forward. God has placed me here and I'm ready to follow Him" says Nole.
Nole will hold her first official meeting as President on Saturday September 27. She will serve alongside her First Vice President, Chinette Cattle and Recording Secretary, Cynthia Price.
Wesley AME Church is in the Palmetto Conference of the AME 7th District, where Nevja Wigfall will serve as Conference President and Gwen Ellington has been appointed as Area Chairperson. Congratulations to all newly elected and appointed officers of the Women's Missionary Society.
Coffee With A Cop
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office extends an invitation to the public to have coffee with a cop. This event will be held from 7- 9 a.m., Oct. 2 at the Circle K Convenience Store in Jamestown. Come out and chat with your Community Action Team and enjoy complimentary coffee.
Walk, Run, Bike Ride For The Cure
The 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group is sponsoring a Walk, Run, Bike Ride for the cure of cancer. This free race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the Co. 26 Fire Station in Shulerville. All participants are asked to wear pink. A community breakfast will also be served at 9 a.m, following the race.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.