Representative Joseph Jefferson Jr., S.C. House District 102, conducted a town hall session on Aug. 15, at the American Legion Hut in St. Stephen.
The community engagement session brought together presenters from across Berkeley County who shared important and valuable information to the well-attended event.
In addition to updating community members on state legislative actions, attendees were able to receive information from the following individuals: Danny Thrower, Roads and Bridges, Berkeley County; Craig Brown, Dept. of Transportation, Berkeley County; Jon Dodson, Berkeley, Dorchester, Charleston Council of Government Planner of Transportation for Berkeley County; Di Manigault, Branch Manager or the Moncks Corner DMV’s, Real I.D., Dept. of Motor Vehicles; Thomas Nix, Community Outreach, Director for Palmetto Community Action Partnership; Sophia Harris, WIOA Career Coach; Ms. Eckerd – Connects and Tia Heyward – Business S.C. Works, Dept. of Employment and Workforce, Training and Employment Opportunities Consultant; Brenda Richardson, Rep. for Veterans Admin. Benefits; Dr. Karen Wrighten, Dean, Trident Technical College, Berkeley Campus; Willis Sanders, Board Member, Berkeley Electric Coop., and Renea Theirse Ellison, Berkeley County Schools Bus Transportation.
The session ended with an opportunity for questions and answers from all presenters, in group and individual sessions. Similar sessions with Rep. Jefferson and presenters to address concerns of area residents are to continue. Appreciation was expressed to the Mayor of St. Stephen, John Rivers, for his hospitality and support with the session’s site.
Community bash
The J.K. Gourdin Elementary Schools Dad’s Club, along with Principal Lorene Bradley, sponsored a Community Bash on Aug. 17, on the back area of the school’s campus, to thank the many contributors who supported the Dads Club’s annual banquet efforts in purchasing playground equipment for the school.
The event featured servings of hotdogs; hamburgers; barbecued, fried and breaded chicken; Cole slaw; French fries; watermelon and a variety of drinks.
In the school’s cafeteria, attendees were treated to special performances by the Dingle Ensemble, Christian Comedian Randy Smalls, Songstress Patricia Johnson, the Dingle Chorus, and Songstress Terry Dingle. The enjoyable event was attended by many area residents and supporters of the school.
Pineville/Eadytown Com munity Meeting
Residents of Pineville/Eadytown are invited to a 6:30 p.m. Community Meeting, Aug. 29 at the Pineville Eadytown Park, 1113 Pineville Circle, Pineville.
Several positive movements have been established by your community “Let’s Be the Community” organization, and they want residents to know what they are doing.
The larger purpose of the meeting is to share and discuss what they are doing and to receive concerns and/or discuss projects residents would like to see in the community.
This is our community, and this is an opportunity, not only to learn about what is being done, but to also determine how you can help.
Moncks Corner PanHellenic Council Plans Greek Community Weekend
A special Weekend of activities has been planned by the Moncks Corner PanHellenic Council and Community engagement is a key component. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 14, at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner.
There will be Community Vendors; Business Vendors and Food Trucks/Carts. Jump Castle, ZYS World House of Fun, face painting, hula hoops, and jump ropes. There will also be team games: Cornhole; Sack Race; Egg and Spoon Race; Horseshoe; 3-Legged Race; Relay Race and a possible Kickball Tournament. General attendance fee is a canned good. Collected items will be donated to the Low Country Food Bank. Business Vendors are requested to register.
For registration information, call 843-608-9416 or contact the MCNPHC@gmail.com.
Sympathy
We send sincere expressions of sympathy and care to the family of the late Dino Ford of St. Stephen. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Get well wishes
We are wishing all area residents well and want them to know that they are continuously in our thoughts and prayers.