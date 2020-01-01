Jamestown saw significant change in 2019

Happy New Year
Best wishes are sent to everyone for a safe and Happy New Year! 2019 has been an exciting year, filled with many happenings and changes in Jamestown.
From the opening of the new Dollar General to the many events sponsored by the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group, our community is uniting and growing. I hope that 2020 brings the same excitement!
December birthdays
Birthday greetings are being sent to everyone born in the month of December. I wish you many more birthdays to come. I, too, celebrated a birthday this month. Therefore, I can relate with you all on the “combined” birthday and Christmas gift. Regardless of how many gifts that you received, I hope that you enjoyed your special day.
Condolences
Heartfelt condolences are sent to the family of the late Regina Green. Her sweet and quiet spirit will always remain in our memories. She loved her family, friends and church dearly. Please continue to pray for her daughter, Devette, as well as her other family members and friends.
