“I’ve always known that I wanted to be in law enforcement ever since being in the third grade. And also from my high school days of watching “Cops” with my grandmother,” said Cpl. Jimmy Smith of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith was instrumental in helping create The Community Roundtable Discussion, which took place at the Wesley A.M.E. Church in Shulerville.
He, along with several other officers, answered questions from community members. Some of those questions were related to: identity theft, crime prevention, drivers tailgated, as well as safe driving rules.
Cpl. Katheryn Whetstone, also of the BCSO, advised that “your frustrations are our frustrations.”
She said she wants the community to feel assured that law officers are out working night and day to ensure everyone’s safety.
Lcpl. Matt Southern of the SCHP was on hand to give important driver tips. He stated that the main factor of the many recent vehicle collisions is speed.
Please slow down and leave in enough time to reach your destination. According to Southern, 1,037 people died on the S.C. roadways in 2018. Please slow down.
The two-hour roundtable event was also sponsored by the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group. The program concluded with a hearty lunch served in the church’s fellowship hall. Many thanks to all the presenters and attendees for making this a successful event.
Pickin’ & Singin’
The Jamestown Baptist Church recently held a Friday night service, Pickin’ & Singin’, in their church’s Family Life Center. They were joined by special guests from the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church of Bonneau. Worshippers enjoyed the tunes of “How Great is Our God”, “Have a Little Talk With Jesus”, “I’ll Fly Away” and many more uplifting songs.
Guests later dined on a delicious country style meal, which included: chicken, ribs, beef stew, macaroni and cheese, cakes, pies and much more.
August Birthdays
