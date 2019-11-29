Jamestown native opens new funeral home

Congratulations and best wishes to Jamestown native, Bernadette “Bernie” Snider for opening the doors to a new funeral home.
Divinity Mortuary, LLC, which is located in Moncks Corner, held a grand opening on Nov. 23.
Snider is the daughter of Lawrence “Dude” Snider and Roberta “Bert” Snider of Shulerville.
She along with her office manager, Rhondia Bailey (Licensed Funeral Director) welcomed many guests, family members and friends to the event. For inquiries of their services, you may call 843-899-1800 or visit their website, www.divinitymortuary.com.
Neighborhood Watch
The December edition of the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at the St. James United Methodist Church in Jamestown.
Cpl. Cephus Rogers, president of the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Agency, Berkeley Chapter, will be the evening’s speaker. Crime statistics will be addressed and light refreshments served.
The 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group committee thanks everyone for their attendence at these monthly meetings. They hope that next year’s attendance will continue to grow.
November birthdays
Birthday greetings to everyone born in the month of November. I hope that you enjoyed your big day. I also wish that you have many more birthdays to come.
Special birthday wishes are extended to Roberta Taylor-Cooper, Jasmine Taylor, Daisy Snider-Snipe, Brenda Gethers-Brown and Ashley Sumpter-Mobley.