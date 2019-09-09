Terrence Snider, a native of Jamestown, SC is the new principal at Kingstree High School in Kingstree.
Snider has experience working in education in North Carolina and South Carolina.
He was a principal, assistant principal, curriculum coach, and teacher in Salisbury, N.C. before he returned home.
He also taught on the collegiate level as an adjunct professor of English at Benedict College and was a curriculum resource in Richland One schools in Columbia, S.C.
Snider is the son of the late Rev. Robert “Bob” Snider Jr., who was also the former chief of police in Jamestown. and the late Inez Lampkin Snider.
He is a 1989 graduate of Macedonia High School, and received a bachelor’s degree from Benedict College, a master’s degree from the Citadel, and a post-Master of Arts in executive leadership grades K-12 from Gardner-Webb University. Let’s wish him well in his new endeavor.
Free Produce Distribution
The Trident Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Fresh Produce Distribution.
This will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, at the Circle K Convenience Store in Jamestown.
The distribution is catered to the nutrition of our area seniors; however, all are welcomed to attend (while supplies last).
The Trident Area Agency on Aging also provides home delivered meals, caregiver respite, Medicare counseling and many other services. You may contact them at 843-554-2275 for more details.
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian was a force to be reckoned with. She made her way thru the Lowcountry and brought with her: heavy wind, torrential downpours, power outages, as well as downed trees.
However, we are very grateful that damages were minimal. Many thanks to all the local agencies who assisted the public in getting things back to normal.
Hopefully, everyone remained safe and calm throughout the storm. We send our thoughts and prayers to residents of the Bahamas for their loss and damages sustained by the hurricane.