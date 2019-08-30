The Jamestown Baptist Church is inviting everyone to their annual Jamestown Community Fall Festival. This fun-filled event will be held from 11a.m. to 1p.m., Sept. 21 at the Jamestown Baptist Church Family Life Center. Many activities are planned, including a prayer station, hay rides and games with prizes. Free food will also be served. Be sure to bring your entire family out to enjoy all the festivities.
Bookmobile visits the area
Fall is almost here. It’s a nice time to grab a few good books and enjoy a cozy day of reading. No need to travel far to check those books out. The Berkeley County Library’s Bookmobile will be in our area soon. Scheduled dates for September are: Sept.11 and Sept. 25. The Bookmobile will visit from 1:30- 2:15 p.m., parked at the corner of Highway 17A and Highway 41. Please help support our county library by checking out some material.
Neighborhood Watch Meeting
The September edition of the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group Meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m on September 23. This month’s location is the New Hope UM Church in Shulerville. Nick Yoder, of the Cypress Gardens Educational Department will serve as the presenter. Crime statistics will be discussed and refreshments are served.