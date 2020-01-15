Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church will sell spaghetti dinners at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a desert and a beverage for $5. It can be take-out or eat-in. Tickets can be bought before the date and the meals can be picked up before 6 p.m. Call Marie at 843-565-3597 if you would like to place an order, if their isn’t an answer leave a message so she can call back.
Community stays strong with exceptional children
Bonner Elementary School terrific kids for generosity for the month of December were: Jacob Wyndham, Alyssa Sanders, Fleetwood Mills, Zaria McFadden, Zoe Harris, Erin Stalls, Isabelle Frost, Kacey Starks, Dakota Kminek, Annabelle Mills, Madison Broad, Owen Brinson, Jay Lawrence, Ivy Gertsch, Emma Alongi, Nathan Wright, Brilee Meree, Savannah Parker, Sophie Workheiser, Mason Coil, LeeLa Hiott, Bristol Benbrook, Kendall Heape, Harleigh Christensen, Grace Savage, Marilyn Mosier, and Marcus Roman.
Conference
Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will have Accelerant Youth Conference in Gatlinburg, Tennessee from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. Students in grades 8 to 12 will join several thousand teens to worship and hear dynamic preaching.
Birthdays
Happy Jan. Birthday blessings from Providence Baptist Church to Jamie Poole, Persaeus Springs, Bridgett Zinchuk, Kathy Cannon, Rick Breuhl, Westyn Rawls, and Glenn Guerry. Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church sends birthday blessings to Pastor James Lewis and Jeff Caddell.
Daylily Club
The next Daylily Club meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Santee Canal Park. Let the guard at the gate know that you are attending the Daylily Club.
Prayer List
Pray for Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Ted Caddell, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, Cindy Gaskins, Terry Gaskins, Bubba Mitchum, first-responders, firefighters, law enforcement, military, our community and country.