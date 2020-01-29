Macedonia Middle School had it’s first geography bee. First-place winner was Zach Blankenship, eighth grade; second place was Dalton (Robert) Munn, eighth grade; third place was Ameena Goodwin, seventh grade. Congratulations to these students.
Congratulations to Bobbie Lorenz’s third-grade class at Bonner Elementary for earning third place in the Berkeley County School District Prodigy Math Tournament. Bonner Elementary student, Alyssa Thompson from Ms. Keller’s class won the Junior Fire Marshall Writing Contest sponsored by Swamp Fox Insurance Agency. She won a famed Certificate of Achievement and also a gift card to Stars and Strikes. Congratulations to Alyssa.
Fundraiser
Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Valentine spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. Tickets are $5 per plate. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desert, and a beverage. Please call Marie at 843-565-3597 by Feb. 4 and leave a message and total number of tickets or carry out orders. The dinner can be eat-in or take-out.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Ted Caddell, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, Bubba Mitchum, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.