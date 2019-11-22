The Macedonia Community Action Project next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7p.m. The meeting will be held at the Macedonia Christian church. The speaker at the meeting will be from the career and Tech Center and their will also be a person at the meeting to offer scholarships for the welding classes offered at Timberland and Cross High Schools.
MCAP will be having the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and program on Dec. 14 at 6p.m. The morning of the 14th at 10a.m. will be the decorating of the tree, if anyone wants to help decorate it would be very much appreciated. The ones doing the decorating are in their late 70's and it would be nice if younger ones in the community could help. Their will be refreshments at the lighting and program event that will be free but donations will be accepted. The refreshments consist of hot dogs, cocoa, coffee, and cookies. Come out and join in this Christmas event.
Terrific Kids for Sept and Oct.
The terrific kids at Bonner Elem. for the month of Sept. demonstrating for the word respect were: Roxanna Poston, Kylie Wiggins, Chloe Snodgrass, Dayne Roff, Hope Martin, Asher Deegan, Landan Warren, Greg Lee, Kasey Starks, Jace Mayes, Ethan Bone, Bryleigh Ruff, Mackenzie Carr, Daiton Chance, Uriah Howell, Mackenzie Mitchum, Carter Hood, Alex Webb, Chace Ruff, Mikael Slocum, Zy'arie Whitaker, and Ayden Lampkin.
The terrific kids for the month of Oct demonstrating for the word responsibility were: Parker Kinard, Alexis Wright, Luke Brinson, Alli Craven, Kelsie, Williams, Natalie Floyd, Rhys Williams, Avery Gaskins, Nadia Faison, Doug Floyd, Leigha Phillips, Emma Grice, Halle Hartley, Silas Severe, Kimberlie Parsons, Johnna Mays, Charlotte Baxley, Rayven, Wright, Bryson Coachman, Annabelle McGee, Hunter Wilson, William Weathford, Allana Miller, Wesley Scott, Norah Lucero, and Elizabeth Potter. Congratulations to all these outstanding students.
Santa in the Swamp
The red suited man called Santa will be making a stop at Cypress Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10a.m. to 2p.m The event will also feature craft vendors, food trucks, and children activities. You can also bring the pets for a photo with Santa. Cost of admission is $10 for adults, $6.50 for senior citizens, $5 for students 6-17. Children ages 5 and under are free.
Prayer List
Prayer for the following: The family of Eric Shurlknight, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Wayne Giggleman, Ted Caddell, Bubba Mitchum, Cindy Gaskins, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, all those grieving, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need to receive news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.