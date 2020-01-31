Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is having a Valentine Banquet on Feb. 8 from 6p.m. to 9p.m.
The annual community ladies luncheon is scheduled for April 25 at Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. More information on the time will be in a later column.
Providence Ladies Event
Some of the women from Providence baptist Church will be attending "Focus on WMU" at Summerville Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 10. Registration begins at 9:20a.m., breakfast will be from 9:30 to 10a.m. The speaker will be Christopher Dale, Chaplain for International Seafarers Ministry. Several Churches have committed to share their missions projects. Others will share ideas they use within their church and community that work well for them. If you like to crochet bring a size g,h, or i (someone will help you start a seaman's hat. Yarn is provided. If you like to sew you'll be able to see how to make a mastectomy comfort pillow featured in this month's Mozaic. Their will be patterns and pillows to stuff.
Birthdays
Providence Baptist Church sends Happy Feb. Birthday blessings to: Kay Dunston 2/5; Ryan Hale 2/5; Patty Breuhl 2/10; Donald Dangerfield 2/11; Lemyra Poole 2/13; Bonnie Pinson 2/14; Jessica Rawls 2/18; and Wyatt Williams 2/22.
School Reunion
The committee planning the Reunion for the Macedonia High School class of 1969 will be meeting for lunch on Wed., Feb. 12 at Gilligan's at 12:30. If you would like to help and/or attend the lunch meeting, please contact Donna Shuler-Rodin at 843-810-1710 or Rodind@homesc.com. The reunion is tentatively scheduled for Sat., April 25. More details will be forthcoming.
Prayer List
Pray for the folloing: Ted Caddell, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Cindy Gaskins, families of David Potter, James Potter and Vernie Caddell, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.