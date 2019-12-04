Victory Baptist Church has scheduled a Childrens Program at 6p.m. on Dec. 8. The church will also have a candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22. On Jan 6 it plans to have a blood drive, although the time has not been scheduled yet.
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church has planned a Christmas party for the children for 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. On Dec. 15 the choir at Hood's Chapel plans to have a drop in gathering with refreshments.
School Events
Bonner Elementary School will have Bonners Production of "The Lion King" at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
Bonner will have Winter Showcase at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.
The PTO at Bonner will open a Santa Shop this year from Dec. 9-13. The PTO's goal is for children to be able to shop and purchase gifts for their friends and loved ones, inexpensively.
Terrific Kids
Bonner Elementary terrific kids for November demonstrating the word "citizenship" are Mason Gaskins, Wyatt Thames, Kendra Kight, Taylor Young, Selah Severe, Leah Gaskins, Chamairra Bryan, Zynae McKnight, Kinsley Valicek, Trenton Mitchum, Rashard Whitaker, Zaire Jones, Ryder Potter, Lorelia Parnell, Juliana White, Haisley Driggers, Brille Gaskins, Sawyer Worten, Jace Nobles, Leigh Potter, Marlie Grill and Dean Sanchez.
Congratulations to these fine students.
Prayer list
Keep the following in your prayers: Wayne Giggleman, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Ted Caddell, Charlotte and Jerry Huh, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ada Giggleman, Jennifer Wright, Allie Wright, Family of Bernic Shurlknight Phillips, Bubba Mitchum, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Cindy Gaskins, Al Giggleman and all those grieving, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.