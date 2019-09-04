Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church will be celebrating their 140th Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 29. Service will be at 11 a.m. and dinner will follow in the fellowship hall. The congregation are looking forward to the homecoming and want to invite all members, past members and those who have attended in the past to join in this celebration.
Singing
Providence Baptist Church will have special guest the Cribb family at its Fifth Sunday service on Sept. 29.
The Cribb family are a Southern Gospel Group that loves to sing praises to the King. They love to bless people and to see God’s people be blessed. Dinner to follow.
Fundraiser
Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will be having its annual yard sale on Oct. 19 starting at 7 a.m. Any donations will be received between the 12th and no later than the 17th. This year proceeds will be going toward the building fund.
Birthdays
Providence Baptist sends September Birthday blessings to Pam Brooks, Karen Boley the Big “55,” Rebecca Sawtelle, Jennifer Kimrey and Jan Williams.
Hood’s chapel United Methodist sends birthday wishes to Charlotte Hush and Janette Hood.
Prayer List
Send prayers to Eric Shurlknight, Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Wayne Giggleman, Vernie Caddell, Carl Caddell, Ada Giggleman, Cindy Gaskins, Charles Pipkin, Bubba Mitchum, William Potter, Dorothy Landrum, Chris Lewis, Doug Mitchum, Stefan Moraux, Michelle Cook, Janette Hare, Michael Mims, Peggy Crawford Jenkins Merrows Taylor and the family of Ronnie Wyndham.
If anyone has news give me, Janette Hood a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week’s column.