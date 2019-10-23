October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, it is estimated that more than 265,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and it’s the second-leading cause of cancer death in American women (after lung cancer). Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among black women, and an estimated 33,840 new cases are expected to be diagnosed this year.
For now, the best way to detect breast cancer early is for women to get regular mammograms and continue to do so if they’re in good health. Early detection is vital to a longer and healthier life. Women between the ages of 40 and 44 can choose to get a mammogram every year. Women ages 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women ages 55 and older should switch to getting mammograms every two years or can continue yearly screening.
Screening should continue if a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.
In addition, women can take these steps to help lower their risk of breast cancer: Get to and stay at a healthy weight; stay active and maintain healthy eating habits. Those who drink alcoholic beverages should limit their intake to no more than one drink per day.
If you know someone facing breast cancer, tell them that the American Cancer Society (ACS) is here to help them every step of the way. ACS offers access to free transportation and lodging when treatment is away from home, and can provide one-on-one support from breast cancer survivors who have had similar diagnoses and treatment plans.
The ACS also funds and conducts research that helps us better understand, prevent, and find cures for breast cancer – and all cancers. In fact, the ACS has been a part of many major cancer research breakthroughs in recent decades.
During October, the American Cancer Society reminds women about the importance of breast health and celebrate the progress that’s been made. I’m sharing this information because we can help! Support the American Cancer Society by participating in one of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer nationwide events; speak out to increase funding for programs that give all women access to mammograms and treatment, or simply remind the women in your life to get regular mammograms. I am inclined to believe everyone reading this article has either been touched by, or knows someone who has been touched, by breast cancer. For more information, visit the ACS website at cancer.org/breastcancer.
Antioch Baptist Association
The Antioch Baptist Association will convene Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, at Moncks Corner Baptist Church, 496 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. The Women’s Auxiliary Program is scheduled for Oct. 24, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The day’s program will include the Morris College March, the President’s Hour, the Queen’s Contest, Memorial Remembrance, Health Initiatives, Election of Officers and Auxiliary Programs.
Lillie Whitten is president of the Women’s Auxiliary, and Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown, is the association’s moderator and host pastor.
Baptist World Day of Prayer
The ABA’s Annual World Day of Prayer program will be conducted 6 p.m., Nov. 4, at New Providence Baptist Church, 2965 Old U.S. 52, Moncks Corner.
Verda Graham is the Program Coordinator and Rev. Ronald Casey is host pastor. The public is invited to attend.
Get Well Wishes
