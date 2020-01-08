The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The menu will consist of pork, rice pilaf, field peas, slaw, dessert and more.
The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers.
Support from the public is greatly appreciated. If more information is needed or you would like to place an order in advance call 843-670-6213.
Forest Clean-up
The 13th annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean-up will take place on Sat. Feb.1 to begin at 9 a.m. and ending noon.
Volunteers should meet at the US Forest Service Office, 2967 Steed Creek Road, Huger.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts and sturdy shoes.
Gloves, bags and vests will be provided. Weather-appropriate outerwear is recommended.
Lunch will be served to all volunteers and staff.
To register: https://www.palmettopride.org/get-involved/pickup-programs/francis-marion-national-forest-cleanup/ and if more information is needed, contact smorgan@palmettopride.org.
Marion Ceremony
General Marion’s Brigade, DAR and Colonel Hezekiah Maham, SAR will conduct a Wreath Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Marion’s Tomb.
The public is invited to attend.
Wreaths will be presented in remembrance of General Francis Marion who died 225 years ago on Feb. 27.
David Reuwer is the speaker. The Washington Light Infantry is the Color Guard. The 169th Fighter Wing of the SCANG will be present at 11a.m. sharp.
The ceremony is an outdoor event, dress weather appropriate and bring a folding chair.
If more information is needed or if you plan to present a wreath for ceremony, contact by email: GeneralMarionsBrigade@gmail.com.
The deadline to be listed in the printed program is February 1. School children will be attending. Remember the Swamp Fox by attending this annual event.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, George Casey, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Kary Mitchum, John Mustapher, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, Jerry Thrower, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Birthdays
Best Wishes for a Happy Birthday to Glenn Carr, Lena Cooper, Thomas Edens, Kirby Easler, Ed Fauling, Andrea Hoffman, Ryan Lail, Milayne Phillips, Tricia Player, Debbie Thomas and Mae Welch.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved one, Jesse Dancel Fillingame.
Have a Healthy, Safe and Blessed Week!