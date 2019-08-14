Trident Technical College is offering students a chance to take classes for free this fall if they enroll in specific in-demand career training programs in manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, emergency medical technology and technical trades.
The college can offer students free tuition through a combination of federal, state and college financial aid funds. The total aid package for a Tri-county student taking 15 credit hours is more than $2,800.
“This is a great opportunity for people who want to get the skills required to land a good job, and also for people who are already working to upgrade their skills to get a better job,” said Trident Tech President Mary Thornley.
To take advantage of this free semester of college, students must apply to the college and pay the $30 application fee. The college admission application can be completed online at www.tridenttech.edu.
Students also must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which can be found at fafasa.gov. Once accepted to the college, students can register for fall classes either online or in person with their assigned advisor. Students who qualify will be awarded financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition, registration fees and course fees. Students are responsible for the cost of books and digital course materials.
Full Fall and Fall 1 classes begin Aug. 26. Fall 2 classes begin Oct. 23. To see a list of programs eligible for free tuition and for additional information visit bit.ly/FreeTuitionFall19. To speak with a Trident Tech representative, call 843-574-6111.
Jefferson to Host Community Forum
Representative Joseph Jefferson Jr., Dist. 102, will host a community forum at 7 p.m., Aug. 15 at the St. Stephen American Legion Post 221, 180 Ravenell Dr., St. Stephen.
Information will be shared, and concerns will be received. You are thanked in advance for your attendance.
Back to School Celebration
The Berkeley County Moncks Corner Library, beginning at 2 p.m., on August 15, will conduct a “Back to School Celebration” for community children. They will be giving out surprise gifts to the first 25 school aged children to attend the event.
Representatives from the Berkeley County Sheriff Office will be there to identify students and to talk with them about safety. There will also be face painting, movies and refreshments. For more information, contact Florence A. Lewis-Coker, Senior Branch Librarian, Moncks Corner, 843-719-4228 or email florence.lewis-coker@berkeleycountysc.gov. The Moncks Corner Library is located at 1003 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner.
Get Well Wishes
Keep in your thoughts and prayers our many sick and shut-in community members. Among them are Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, George Casey, Clement Williams, Annie B. Washington, Queen Dingle, John Mustapher, St. Julian Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, George Prioleau, Frank Stewart, Isiah P. Blanding, Rev. John Williams, Deacon Jackie Pinckney, Annie Wiggins, Vardry Kennedy, Deacon Hezekiah King, and Marva Patterson.
Expressions of Sympathy
Please send your sincere sympathy to the families of the late William Smoak, the late Lois Dangerfield, the late Tariq Jenkins and the late Anthony Jones.