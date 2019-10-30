Beginning on Nov. 1 DHEC will be providing flu shoots to students. Macedonia Middle School will communicate with parents as soon as they no exactly which date they will be at their school. There will be no cost to students or parents for the flu shoot at school. If you would like your child to get the flu shot at school go to this website htpps://apps.dhec.sc.gov/Health/sclapps/public/slvcvalidate and enter validation code: 10801037. Students need to be registered to get the shot.
Event
All ladies are invited to attend “Women’s Day of Prayer,” Monday, Nov. 4 at Chaparral Baptist Church located at 115 Domingo Drive, Moncks Corner. Registration will begin at 9:30a.m. and the program will be at 10:00a.m. Lunch will follow after the program and all women are welcome.
Birthday Days
Providence Baptist Church wishes Happy Nov. Birthdays to. Lillie Moultrie 11/8; Eli Williams 11/8; Edna Mullinex 11/10; Pearlie Litchfield 11/17; Cindy King 11/20; Garry Wiggins 11/21; and Mickie Tracy 11/28.
Prayer List
Continue to keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Ted Caddell, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Elene Cockcroft, Cindy Gaskins, Bubba Mitchum, Stefan Moraux, Craig Young, Bonnie Caddell, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, our community and country.
If anyone has news call Janette Hood at 843-565-3125 or e-mail at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week’s column.