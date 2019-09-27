October is recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Event planner Courtney Shaw-Scipio is a true testament of one who has turned life’s sour lemons into sweet lemonade.
A native of Jamestown, Shaw-Scipio owns and operates her business, Inspired By Annette.
Her business name derives from her life’s mission; she was inspired by her mother, Annette. Sadly, Annette became the victim of a domestic violence dispute many years ago.
Prior to that unfortunate incident, Annette enjoyed decorating and party planning.
Shaw-Scipio saw fit to keep her mother’s memory alive by starting her own event planning business.
In less than seven years, her business has grown from the garage of her home to a 6,000 square feet event hall in North Charleston. She decorates weddings, parties, corporate events and much more.
Shaw-Scipio says that motivation from her mom is what keeps her smiling on the worst of days. She adds that the tragedy of losing her is like a flower that has blossomed.
She said she wants to encourage others to not be afraid to go after their dreams. She said, one of her favorite quotes is, “Use your day job to fund your dream job.”
If you are interested in contacting Shaw-Scipio for booking info or even to discuss how she overcame her obstacles, you may call her office at 843-225-1077. You may also visit her website, www.inspiredbyannette.com.
Leadership Ball
A Fifth Annual Leadership Ball will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Alvin Recreational Center. The inspirational speaker is Bishop Floyd Knowlin. Tickets are $20 per person and will include an evening of inspirational singing, music and food. You may call 843-870-9285 for more information.