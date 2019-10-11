Victory Baptist Church and Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will have its Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Victory Baptist Church. Visitors will enjoy candy, games, food and fun.
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church will have Trunk or Trick 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. There will be lots of candy and also food. All are welcome.
Successful Homecoming
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church had a very successful 140th homecoming on Sept. 29. The guest speaker for homecoming was Pastor Randall Horres, former pastor at Hood's Chapel.
A total of 132 people were present for the homecoming. Everyone had a good time and enjoyed the service and delicious dinner. Hood's Chapel is small but still going strong and newcomers are always welcome.
Yard sale
Their will be a big yard sale in Macedonia where the old Bargain Barn is located. The sale is set for 8 a.m. on Oct. 19.
There will be lots of items, furniture, dishes, pots and pans, knickknacks, tools, yard furniture, Christmas items and much more. Call Donna Rodin at 843-810-1710 for more information.
Prayer List
Continue to keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Randy Tanner, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Bubba Mitchum, Cindy Gaskins, Stefan Moraux, Bonnie Caddell, all those grieving, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news please give Janette Hood a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.