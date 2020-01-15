Jan. 20 has been marked as a MLK Day of Service in our Jamestown community.
This free event, which is now in its second year, begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1:00 p.m at the Steel Shed.
There will be a health fair, soup luncheon and games to play, all hosted by the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group. Donations will be accepted for the My Sister’s House organization. The public is invited to attend.
Neighborhood Watch
The 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group has scheduled this month’s meeting for Jan. 20, at the Jamestown Steel Shed. Berkeley County Supervisor, Johnny Cribb, is the speaker for the evening. Crime reports will be discussed and refreshments are served.
Annual MLK Program
The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration program, which is sponsored by several combined area churches, will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 12 at the Wesley A.M.E. Church in Shulerville. Rev. Oliver C. Burns, Jr. of New Emmanuel A.M.E. in Jamestown will serve as the guest speaker. The combined MLK Choir will render several selections. The committee is looking forward to a spirit-filled occasion.