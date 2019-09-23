The Day Dawn Baptist Church will conduct revival Services 7 p.m. Oct. 2-4, in the church sanctuary, located at 2057 Highway 45, Pineville. The speaker for the three nights will be Rev. Terris Green, Pastor, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Pineville. All officers, choirs, members of the church along with visitors and friends are asked to be present and ready to participate in the service. Rev. Joshua Prioleau is host pastor.
Ushers Program
The Fifth Sunday Usher’s Program of the Antioch Baptist Association will be conducted 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, at New Providence Baptist Church, Old Hwy 52, Strawberry. The program will focus on the 66 books of the Bible. The following churches have been assigned 5 books of the bible to present is summary. Anderson Baptist – Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. Bethlehem Baptist – Joshua, Judges, Ruth, 1st Samuel and 2nd Samuel. Day Dawn Baptist – 1st Kings, 2nd Kings, 1st Chronicles, 2nd Chronicles and Ezra. Holy Rock Baptist – Nehemiah, Esther, Job,
Psalms and Proverbs. Jehovah Baptist – Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon, Isiah, Jeremiah, and Lamentations. Jerusalem Baptist – Ezekiel, Daniel, Hosea, Joel, and Amos. Moncks Corner Baptist – Obadiah, Jonah, Micah, Nahum and Habakkuk. Mt. Pisgah – Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi and Matthew. New Home – Mark, Luke, John, Acts and Romans.
New Providence – 1st Corinthians, 2nd Corinthians, Galatians, Ephesian and Philippians.
St. Matthews – Colossians, 1st Thessalonians, 2nd Thessalonians, 1st Timothy, and 2nd Timothy.
St. Stephen Baptist– Titus, Philemon, Hebrews, James and 1st Peter. Rev. Ronald Casey will present – 2nd Peter, 1st John, 2nd John, 3rd John and Jude. Sister Yvonne Bradley will present Revelation.
Each church, individual or group, presenting is requested to provide a one to two sentence summary of the assigned books. The summary of each presentation is to be a song. There will be no preaching, so the book summaries are to be meaningful and thought provoking. The public is invited to attend this program of scriptural dialogue and inspirational sharing of the gospel. Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown is Association Moderator, Brother Jacob Brown is President of the Ushers’ Auxiliary and Sister Yvonne Bradley is Program Coordinator.
Marriage Encounter
Marriage Encounter weekends have been scheduled for Nov. 8 -10, 2019 and Jan 31 – Feb. 2, 2020, in North Myrtle Beach. Early registration is encouraged. For more information visit the website at https://SCMarriageMatters.org or contact them at 803-810-9602. Applications may be completed at applications@scmarriagematters.org. The sessions provide opportunities for married couples to strengthen, renew and rekindle their marriage sacrament.
Get Well Wishes
Our thoughts and prayers for health and safety go out to Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, Annie Wiggins, John Mustapher, Rev. John Williams, Isaac Milligan, and Mary Lee Casey.