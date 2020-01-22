Bonner Elementary School terrific kids for generosity for the month of December were: Jacob Wyndham, Alyssa Sanders, Fleetwood Mills, Zaria McFadden, Zoe Harris, Erin Stalls, Isabelle Frost, Kacey Starks, Dakota Kminek, Annabelle Mills, Madison Broad, Owen Brinson, Jay Lawrence, Ivy Gertsch, Emma Alongi, Nathan Wright, Brilee Meree, Savannah Parker, Sophie Workheiser, Mason Coil, LeeLa Hiott, Bristol Benbrook, Kendall Heape, Harleigh Christensen, Grace Savage, Marilyn Mosier, and Marcus Roman.
Birthdays
Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church sends birthday blessings to Pastor James Lewis and Jeff Caddell.
Fundraiser
Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church will be selling Spaghetti dinners on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
The dinner will consist of Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a desert and a beverage for ONLY $5.00. It can be take out or eat in.
Tickets can be bought before the date and the meals can be picked up before 6 p.m.
Call Marie at 843-565-3597 if you would like to place an order, if their isn’t an answer leave a message so she can call back.
Church Youth to attend conference
Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will have Accelerant Youth Conference in Gatlinburg, Tenn. from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. Students in grades 8th to 12th will be joining several thousand teens to worship and hear dynamic preaching.
Birthdays
Happy Jan. Birthday blessings from Providence Baptist Church to Jamie Poole, Persaeus Springs, Bridgett Zinchuk, Kathy Cannon, Rick Breuhl, Westyn Rawls, and Glenn Guerry.
Meeting
The next Daylily Club meeting will be at the Santee Canal Park on Jan. 26 at 2p.m. Let the guard at the gate know that you are attending the Daylily Club.
Prayer List
Pray for Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Jerry and Charlotte hush, Cindy Gaskins, Terry Gaskins, Bubba Mitchum, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, military, our community and country.