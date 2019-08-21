In an effort to unite our community with law enforcement officials, the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group is sponsoring a Community Round Table Discussion. This special event will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 24 at the Wesley A.M.E. Church in Shulerville. Panelists include many officers from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department, as well as South Carolina Highway Patrol officials. The public is invited to attend; however, questions must be submitted prior to the event. You may email those questions to either: LeChele S. Nole or Elizabeth Vaughn at 29453cnw@gmail.com.
Community Neighborhood Watch meeting
The August edition of the Community Neighborhood Watch Group Meeting is planned for 7 p.m., Aug. 26 at the New Emmanuel A.M.E. Church in Jamestown. This month’s speaker is Will Rochester, of the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department. “G Team- Pastor Laura Gould & Co.” will serve as the presenter.
29453 Community Neighborhood Watch: A 501c3 Non-profit organization
ACT Prep Workshop
Inspired Consulting Group, LLC partnered with the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group to host a 3-day workshop for ACT test preparation. Its founder, Corey Beauford of Washington D.C. (Jamestown native) came to devote his time and expertise to local students. More than a dozen of those students were given the opportunity to practice Math, Science and Reading. Kimberly Milford English led the students in preparing for Science testing. Each day, lunch was provided by Ace’s Social Lounge. Beauford felt very thankful and blessed to be able to share his knowledge with these aspiring students. He hopes to return next year to help tutor more students.