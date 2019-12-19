Family and friends of Mrs. Victoria Barnes Anderson is celebrating her 100th birthday in grand style. She turns 100 years young on Dec. 23 where she is the family’s oldest-living matriarch of at least five generations.
Mrs. Anderson or “Ms. Fussy” as she is affectionately known, was born in Pineville, SC as one of seven children. Her family resided on a share-croppers farm where her father was the foreman. She and her siblings worked in the cotton and corn fields for less than 50 cents an acre per day. She attended school in Bonneau through the sixth grade and was forced to quit when the school bus broke down and was no longer available to transport students. She later attended night school in an effort to further her education as well as to assist her children with homework assignments. Her marriage to the late James Anderson blessed their union with eight children. Though her family didn’t have much, they always had food on the table, a roof over their heads, plenty of love and strong family ties. She performed domestic work for $5 per day where she cared for homes and raised children in addition to her own. She became an active member of Bethel United Church for 75 plus years and has served in various auxiliaries within her community, co-founder of the Harvest Day Program (well-known among local area churches) a member of the United Women, Junior & Senior choirs, the NAACP and the prayer band, just to name a few. Her hobbies include reading the Bible, writing, cooking and keeping in touch with family and friends. Though she has witnessed many transformations throughout Berkeley County and beyond, she credits her longevity to her faith in God’s grace and mercy, love of family and being kind to everyone she meets. To know her is to love her and friends and family can attest that it is her love of people and words of wisdom which continues to inspire many.
Christmas Winners
The Town of St. Stephen would like to express sincere appreciation to everyone that took the time to participate in and support the 2019 Christmas Tree Walk and Christmas Night Time Lighted Parade.
Christmas Tree Walk Winners for 2019 are as follows:
BEST OF SHOW, St. Stephen Elementary School, Creative 1st Place, Lake Moultrie Nursing Home, 2nd Place, Home Telecom, 3rd Place, St. Stephen Growth and Development, Honorable Mention, Circle K: Traditional 1st Place, Betaw Christian Church, 2nd Place, Fair Haven for Men, 3rd Place, First Baptist Church, Honorable Mention, Santee Cooper.
Christmas Lighted Parade 2019 Winners: Cars 1st Place, Corvette Club, 2nd Place, McGruff the Crime Dog, 3rd Place, Santee Cooper, Floats 1st Place, St. Stephen Evangelical Church, 2nd Place, First Baptist Church, 3rd Place, Omar Ranglers, Bands, 1st Place, Timberland High School.
If you have not received your winner ribbon, contact Jakki at 843-567-3597.
Episcopal Church Christmas Eve
Everyone is invited to join the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 p.m. on Tues. Dec. 24. Come experience the spirit of Christmas in St. Stephen, SC within the walls of this National Landmark built in 1767. The greater community welcomes you to this very moving service. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the Parish House. Bring a finger food and join the celebration.
Birthday Celebrations
Best Wishes for a Happy Birthday to Gradie Adams, Karen Clarke, Mary Clarke, Wayne Freeman, Jean Guerry, Jenny Ives, Olivia Newton, Silas Phillips, Teddy Phillips Sr. and Sharon Weiss.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, George Casey, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Kary Mitchum, John Mustapher, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, Jerry Thrower, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Bless our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all Pastors, Youth & Congregations, Veterans, Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Officers, First Responders, Paramedics, Volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, Berkeley County school system, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Miranda Elizabeth Blaton, Emma Jane Orvin Brown, Barbara Jean Ward Brunson Davis, Juanita Hood Mills and Eunice Frances Thomas.
Have a Healthy, Safe and Blessed Week!
