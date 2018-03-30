Community Calendar

Send in your calendar items to news@berkeleyind.com or go online to bit.ly/LowcountryCalendar.
Good Friday
All Berkeley County offices will be closed on March 30 in observance of Good Friday. For more information, call 843-719-4234.
Spring Break
All schools in the Berkeley County School District will be on Spring Break beginning March 30. Classes will resume April 9. For more information, call 843-899-8600.
Alligator Walk
As the weather warms, the Old Santee Canal Park swamp stirs back to life. Visitors will enjoy a short presentation from 10-11 a.m. on March 31 inside covering the natural history of alligators using the live alligator, then head outside to see these beautiful reptiles in their natural environment. The cost is $7 per person, which includes park admission. Children ages, 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Brad Sale at brad@oldsanteecanalpark.org or 843-899-5200 for more information.
Rock hunt
This year’s annual Goose Creek Easter Rock Hunt is set for 10 a.m. to noon on March 31 at Dogwood Park, 100 Liberty Hall Road. Children 8 and under can hunt for traditional hidden Easter eggs, plus a few special gold rocks worth prizes. After the Rock Hunt, there will be crafts and games. The Easter Bunny will be there to greet children and pose for pictures. The event is free. Bring an Easter basket and a camera if you want a photo with the Easter Bunny. For more information, call the Community Center at 569-4242 or visit www.goosecreekrecreation.com.
Flea market
The Bonneau Beach Garden Club Community Flea Market will take place 8 a.m. to noon on March 31 at the Civic Center, 204 Butter Road. Come find lots of treasures and enjoy a hot dog and cold drink.
Lowcountry Raptors
Lowcountry Raptors will display birds of prey 11 a.m. to noon on April 4 at the Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Dr. in Hanahan. This is a fun, educational program and a unique opportunity to see the birds up close. No registration is required, but seating is limited. For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Make-and-Take
Join the staff at the St. Stephen Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 5 for a unique craft make-and-take. Other themed crafts will take place on March 8: St. Patrick’s Day crafts; April 5: Spring crafts; and May 10: Mother’s Day crafts.
Goose Creek Yard Sale
The Goose Creek Recreation Department's semi-annual Giant Goose Creek Yard Sale will take place 8 a.m. to noon on April 7 on the soccer field adjacent to the Casey Community Center on Old Moncks Corner Road. Spaces are available to rent. For more information, call the Goose Creek Community Center at 843-569-4242 or visit www.goosecreekrecreation.com.
Wills Clinic
Do you have a will? Is your property your primary asset? Would you like to ensure that your property and possessions will go to the person(s) you want after you are gone? The way to do that is to have a simple will drafted at the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation's free Wills Clinic at Wesley A.M.E. Church, 2883 French Santee Road in Jamestown, on Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (last appointment). Individuals must schedule an appointment, in advance, by calling Sharon Piggs at the Center: 843-745-7055. The Center welcomes the pro bono help of local attorneys to draft simple wills at the free wills clinic in Jamestown. Templates will be provided and clerical assistance. Help us help your community by volunteering for this important event. Contact the Center’s Legal Secretary Sharon Piggs to sign up by calling or e-mailing at: spiggs@heirsproperty.org. We and your community thanks you!
Revival
Spring Hill United Methodist Church is holding a revival April 8-10. Supper will be served nightly at 6 p.m. with services beginning at 7 p.m. A homecoming celebration will be on April 15. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow. All are invited. If you have any questions, call 843-688-5519. Spring Hill United Methodist Church located at Spring Hill Church Road and Old Gillard Road (Highway 27) in the Sandridge Community Center.
Is my child safe?
The Berkeley County School District will have a community conversation on safety and security 6-7:30 p.m. April 9 at at Philip Simmons High School, 3080 River Village Dr., Charleston. The district welcomes the community to participate in this discussion with district administrators.
Taste of Goose Creek
Immaculate Conception Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek will hold its 29th Annual Taste of Goose Creek from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 14 on the church grounds. Set aside the date, grab your lawn chair to listen to the Navy Band and area school bands while enjoying International foods, games, Chinese Auction and Trash & Treasure Sale.
Master Gardeners
Marvin’s Master Gardeners will take place 9 a.m. to noon on April 14, at Marvin’s 309 Rembert C Dennis Blvd. in Moncks Corner. For more information call Joan Stearman, master gardener at 843-761-5704.
Alzheimer's workshop
An Alzheimer's disease workshop that include information about guardianship and legal planning will take place 1-3 p.m. on April 19 at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative Moncks Corner Community Room, at 551 Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard in Moncks Corner. There is no charge to attend, and complimentary and snacks will be provided. Ashley Andrews, JD from the LaFond Law Group, PA will present the workshop. For more information and to RSVP, contact Cawana Tisdale, Alzheimer's Association, ctisdale@alz.org or 800-272-3900.
Family Engagement Conference
The Berkeley County School District's Family Engagement Conference will take place 9 a.m. to noon on April 21 at Goose Creek High School, 1137 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek. The Conference will address the topic of "Raising the Next Generation." The event is for educators, families and students to come together to focus on solutions that enhance and expand engagement through family-school-community-partnerships.
Teacher of the Year Breakfast
The annual Teacher of the Year Breakfast will take place 7:30-9 a.m. April 27 at Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. For more information or to RSVP, call Regeana Thompson at 843-761-8238 or 843-577-9549 or via email at reception@bcoc.com.
Habitat golf tournament
The 6th annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament is set for May 4. Lunch and registration will take place at 11 a.m. The shotgun start will be at noon at the Crowfield Golf Course. Teams and individuals are welcome to register for the event. The fees for individual golfers are $100, team of four are $360. Visit www.berkeleyhabitat.org for more information. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Alex Dixon at alex@berkeleyhabitat.org.
Women Build Week
Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a Women Build week for May 11-19. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day on Jenkins Street in Moncks Corner. The event, sponsored by Lowe's, is part of the National Women Build Week. It brings women together to volunteer and build homes for local deserving families. You’ll roll up your sleeves for a day and raise a few dollars, all for a great cause. Visit www.berkeleyhabitat.org/women-build to sign up.
ONGOING EVENTS
Free tax preparation
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has three sites for free tax help in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. In Goose Creek, help is provided from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave. For appointments, call 843-270-7881. In Moncks Corner, help is provided from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Farmers & Merchants Bank, 221 E. Main St. For appointments, call 843-761-0390. In Summerville, help is provided from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 N. Laurel St. For appointments call 843-871-5053. Walk-ins will be only as time permits.
Free Coffee Fridays
Come by 9-11 a.m. on Friday mornings at the St. Stephen Library to chat with your librarians and neighbors and enjoy a free cup of coffee. For more information, cal 843-567-4862.
Free weekly meals
A lunch of soup, sandwich, dessert and beverage is served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays in the fellowship hall of Goose Creek United Methodist Church. On Mondays a hot breakfast is served 7-9 a.m. The community is invited for food and fellowship, free of charge. On Wednesdays during lunch hours free used clothing is located in the church entrance. Supermarket donations of deli bakery items are free as well as donated Christian books. The church address is 142 Redbank Road, and the office phone number is 843-553-6842.
Artist Guild
The Goose Creek Artist Guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month September through May. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/GooseCreekArtistsGuild/ or send email to HKezart@outlook.com.
TOPS meets Thursdays
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. Visitors are always welcome (preteens, teens, and adults – male and female). The first meeting is free. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289.
Submarine Veterans
United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base meets on the second Thursday of each month at the FRA Branch 269 Home, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. The Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for more information.
STR Monthly Meeting
Small Town Restroration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.
Tax prep volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide need volunteers for next year to assist in preparing income taxes forms for free for the elderly and others in Goose Creek, Summerville and Moncks Corner. If you do not wish to prepare taxes, there are also leadership positions available such as client facilitators. There is one week orientation in December and two weeks of training in January. Volunteers should commit to one half day or more per week from Feb. 1 through April 12. For more information, contact Pat Merriam at abenpat@comcast.net or 843-270-7881.
FiA-Females in Action
Goose Creek women are meeting to workout at 5 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays; and at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. This free peer-led, non-profit group welcomes women of any age or fitness level. For more information, send email to FiAGooseCreek@gmail.com.
CPR Class
The Moncks Corner Fire Department offers CPR classes every Saturday at the Fire Department on Carolina Avenue. The classes are FREE, but the certification card is $6. Classes are not held on holiday weekends. Contact the Fire Department for more information at 843-719-7990.
Clayton’s Corner
Reluctant readers are invited to read to Clayton the Therapy dog 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.
Berkeley Soil and Water
The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. Meetings are open to any interested persons. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.
Beekeeping meeting
Berkeleybees, a group for anyone interested in beekeeping, meets 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month -- at the First Presbyterian Church. All ages and experience levels welcome. Call the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District for more information at 843-719-4146.
Alzheimer’s support
Meetings are 6-8 p.m on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Trident Hospital in Cafe B. This meeting is for anyone who is a caregiver, has Alzheimer’s or dementia or wants information. The sponsor of this event is Agape Senior. For information, call 843-553-7122.
Exercise for Seniors
A free exercise class for seniors takes place 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays in the gym of First Baptist Church, 112 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. Come join the fun and reap the benefits of exercising to the oldies. Call 843-499-2503.
Citizen’s Advisory Board
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Board meets every six weeks at the sheriff’s office, 223 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. Adult coloring Relax with an adult coloring class at the Sangaree Library, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Free; supplies furnished. For more information, contact Dan Beaumont at 843-636-2106.
Church offers weekly meal
The Lord’s Ladle Café in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church fellowship building is open to all comers for lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A hot breakfast is served 7-9 a.m. on Mondays. When available, free Bibles, free bread and free clothing are offered during the soup kitchen hours. The address is 142 Redbank Road. Call 843-553-6842, or goosecreekumc@comcast. com.
Project Linus chapter
A chapter of Project Linus has been formed in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill or going through a physical or emotional challenge. Call Marty Ireland at 843- 749-9328 or martyi04@homesc.com. See www.projectlinus. org.
Safe Haven
The BSB Safe Haven support group meets 6-8 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative community room, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner.
Berkeley County Council
Berkeley County Council has its regular and committee meetings 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month at the administration building, Moncks Corner.
PTSD support group
The PTSD support group meets at 7 p.m. Monday evenings at the Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road, Summerville. The military PTSD support group for veterans, families and friends will provide free anonymous assistance that includes understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences. This is not a therapy group, it is a self-help support group. Call 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.
School board meets
Berkeley County School District school board has its regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the district office, Moncks Corner.
Alzheimer’s support group
Meetings are 6-8 p.m on the third Wednesday of the month for November and December at Trident Hospital in Cafe B. This meeting is for anyone who is a caregiver, has Alzheimer’s or dementia or wants information.
Town of Moncks Corner
Regular monthly meeting of Moncks Corner Town Council will be on the third Tuesday of the month after the Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m.
Crime Watch
Moncks Corner Crime Watch meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., 118 Carolina Ave. (Town Hall) on the fourth Thursday of each month.
USMC detachment meets
The Lowcountry Detachment of the Marine Corps is seeking Marines that have served honorably for not less than 90 days and earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains. The Detachment meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free support groups for individuals in recovery and family members of people with mental illness. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Moncks Corner Baptist Church at 500 E. Main St.; and the third Monday of every month 6 -7:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 W. Third South St., Summerville. Call John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Quilting club meet
Quilt ‘N’ Friends is a group that meets on the fourth Thursday of each month to discuss quilting, show recent projects, and work on projects for Newborns in Need and other local charities. The group meets at the Stallsville Methodist Church Fellowship building on Stallsville Road between Trolley and Bacons Bridge behind the church. All level of quilters welcome. Contact Marina at 843-871-9890.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. each Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, in Room 6 of the All Ministries Building. For more information, call 843-577-9499 or visit www.oa.org.
Family LEGO time
Do you love to play with LEGOs? Join others 3:30-4:30 p.m. every second Wednesday at the Hanahan Library, 1216 Murray Ave. for an afternoon of building, creating, and learning with these dynamic little blocks. Call 843-553-0047 for more information.
Rotary
The Goose Creek Rotary Club meets at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Gilligans in Goose Creek. Community minded individuals are invited to come and listen to weekly speakers and join the club. The Rotary of Goose Creek was established in 1983. The local club is relatively small but very active with its 15-18 members. For more information, go to www.goosecreekrotary.com.
Marine Corps League, Low Country Detachment 803, will meet on January 25, 2018 at the Fleet Reserve Building, 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek, SC. The meeting will being at 1900. All Marines and FMF Corpsman are invited to attend. For further information call 843-816-2867.