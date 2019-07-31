Overton Beach is Open
Overton Beach Park, located five miles north of Moncks Corner has certified lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open daily to the public. Overton is a sandy beach that overlooks the lake. It has changing rooms, showers, picnic shelters and great swimming. For information, call Adam Bedard at 843-899-5200.
Library Storytime
Berkeley County Library System invites children to visit and to listen and dance to their favorite stories with multi-sensory activities at Storytime@Your Library. Sangaree Library: 10:30-11 a.m. on Mondays; Goose Creek Library: 10:30-11 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays; Moncks Corner Library: 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursdays.
Preparedness Fair
An Emergency Preparedness Fair will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2100 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville. The fair is designed to provide resources to local residents as the region enters hurricane season. Exhibitors will include local, county and state emergency agencies, amateur radio personnel, and representatives from the American Red Cross and more.
Reptile Program at Library
At 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Rd, Goose Creek, the Berkeley County Library System invites families to learn about the habitat of local reptiles in a presentation by the Old Santee Canal Park.
Time for Tots
At 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Interpretive Center at Old Santee Canal Park. Come enjoy some special time with your child(ren) ages 2-5 as we do a wide variety of things. We may read a book, watch a movie, and do some seasonal related arts and crafts for Summer Fun! Registration deadline by Monday before the program. For information contact Cindy Moyer at 843-899-5200 or email cindy@oldsanteecanalpark.org.
Park Extended Hours
Starting Aug. 7 every Wednesday in August the park will remain open until 8 p.m. As the day cools off and you knock off work, come explore the park in the evening.
Walk the trails, enjoy a picnic dinner or just watch the evening light fall on the Cooper River. Please note that all buildings will be closed, canoe rentals will not be available. For more information contact Brad Sale at 843-899-5200.
BCSD Community Report
At 9 a.m on Aug. 8 at Courtyard Marriott Summerville, 1510 Rose Dr, Summerville, the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will give the Report to the Community which will feature guest speaker Dr. Eddie Ingram, Superintendent for BCSD. This will be an opportunity to learn the latest developments with the district along with vision and goals for the continued growth of the district.
Free Wills Clinic
From 10 a.m. -2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Church House of Ministries World Wide, 9659 Jamison Road, Ladson the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will conduct a Wills Clinic free of charge. Everyone is welcome to get a free, simple will drafted, but you muct call in advance to make an appointment for the day’s Wills Clinic. Contact Sharon Piggs at the center, 843-745-7055 to reserve your time.
SCSU Cookout and Fish Fry
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Masonic Hall 1372 Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner, the Berkeley County Alumni Chapter of the South Carolina State University Alumni Association is hosting a Cookout and Fish Fry. All alumni and Bulldog supporters are invited to attend. Come out for an afternoon of Bulldog style fellowship, food and fun. For information call Linda Nelson, 843-209-2551.
Kids Day
From 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Cross High School Gymnasium, 1293 Old Hwy. 6, Cross the Cross Elementary and High School Schools will co-sponsor the 22nd Annual Kids’ Day event.The event will benefit the hundreds of children and their families in the communities they serve. If any agency/organization would like to exhibit or participate in this event call 843-753-7045.
Back to school movie
From 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Moncks Corner Library, 1003 US-52, Moncks Corner, the Berkeley County Library System invites school-age children to enjoy a movie, snacks and win a prize for the first 25 students. The movie will be “The Missing Link” which is beatifully animated with lots of humor.
Nexton progress
At 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Courtyard Marriott Summerville, 1510 Rose Dr., Summerville a special presentation from Brent Gibadlo, Vice President, General Manager at Nexton. Learn the latest progress and projections for the Nexton development.
Tax-Aide Volunteers
Here’s a chance for you to give back to your community — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide need volunteers for next year to assist in preparing free income taxes for the elderly and others who needs help with their income taxes in Goose Creek, Summerville and Moncks Corner. Leadership positions also available such as Client Facilitators. Training is provided on a self-paced basis with individual assistance as needed along with on-line IRS training and testing. Use of your own laptop may be necessary. There is one week orientation in December and two weeks of training in January. Volunteers need to be ready to provide one half day or more per week from February 2nd through April 15th, 2020.
For more information, contact Pat Merriam at abenpat@comcast.net or 843-270-7881.
Lunch, fellowship
The Lord’s Ladle Café in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church fellowship building located at 142 Redbank Road is open to all comers for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays, a hot breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m. When available, free Bibles, free bread and free clothing are offered during soup kitchen hours. For more information, call 843-553-6842, or go to goosecreekumc@comcast.net.
Project Linus chapter
Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill or going through a physical or emotional challenge. Call Marty Ireland at 843-749-9328 or martyi04@homesc.com. See www.projectlinus. org.
Submarine veterans
United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base meets on the second Thursday of each month except December at the FRA Branch 269, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.
This is the second largest USSVI Base. All Brothers of the Dolphin are welcome. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for information.
Clayton’s Corner
Reluctant readers are invited to read to Clayton the Therapy dog 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.
TOPS meets Thursdays
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289. In Moncks Corner, the group meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Emergency Physicians conference room.
Berkeley Soil and Water
The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. Meetings are open to any interested persons. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.
STR monthly meeting
Small Town Restoration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.
Beekeeping meeting
Berkeleybees, a group for anyone interested in beekeeping, meets 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month — at the First Presbyterian Church. All ages and experience levels welcome. Call the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District for more information at 843-719-4146.
Alzheimer’s support
Meetings are 6-8 p.m on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Trident Hospital in Cafe B.
This meeting is for anyone who is a caregiver, has Alzheimer’s or dementia or wants information.
The sponsor of this event is Agape Senior. For information, call 843-553-7122.
Exercise for Seniors
A free exercise class for seniors takes place 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays in the gym of First Baptist Church, 112 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner.
Join the fun and reap the benefits of exercising to the oldies. Call 843-499-2503.
Citizen’s Advisory Board
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Board meets every six weeks at the sheriff’s office, 223 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.
Adult coloring
Relax with an adult coloring class at the Sangaree Library, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Free; supplies furnished. For more information, contact Dan Beaumont at 843-636-2106.
Safe Haven
The BSB Safe Haven support group meets 6-8 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative community room, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner.
CPR class
The Moncks Corner Fire Department offers CPR classes every Saturday at the Fire Department on Carolina Avenue.
The classes are FREE, but the certification card is $6. Contact the Fire Department for more information at 843-719-7990.
Berkeley County Council
Berkeley County Council has its regular and committee meetings 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month at the administration building, Moncks Corner.
PTSD support group
The PTSD support group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road, Summerville. The military PTSD support group for veterans, families and friends will provide free anonymous assistance that includes understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences.
This is not a therapy group, it is a self-help support group. Call 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.
Town of Moncks Corner
Regular monthly meeting of Moncks Corner Town Council will be on the third Tuesday of the month after the Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m.
Crime Watch
Moncks Corner Crime Watch meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., 118 Carolina Ave. (Town Hall) on the fourth Thursday of each month.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free support groups for individuals in recovery and family members of people with mental illness. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Moncks Corner Baptist Church at 500 E. Main St.; and the third Monday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 W. Third South St., Summerville. Call John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Quilting club
Quilt ‘N’ Friends is a group that meets on the fourth Thursday of each month to discuss quilting, show recent projects, and work on projects for Newborns in Need and other local charities. The group meets at the Stallsville Methodist Church Fellowship building on Stallsville Road between Trolley and Bacons Bridge behind the church. Contact Marina at 843-871-9890.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. each Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, in Room 6 of the All Ministries Building. For more information, call 843-577-9499 or visit www.oa.org.
Goose Creek Rotary
The Goose Creek Rotary Club meets at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Gilligans in Goose Creek. Community minded individuals are invited to come and listen to weekly speakers and join the club. The local club is relatively small but very active with its 15-18 members. For more information, go to www.goosecreekrotary.com.
FiA-Females in Action
Goose Creek women are meeting to workout at 5 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 6 a.m. on Tuesdays; and 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
This free peer-led, non-profit group welcomes women of any age or fitness level. For more information, send email to FiAGooseCreek@gmail.com.
USMC detachment meets
The Lowcountry Detachment of the Marine Corps is seeking Marines that have served honorably for not less than 90 days and earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains. The Detachment meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek.