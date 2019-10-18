The next Macedonia Community Action Project meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Victory Baptist Church fellowship hall.
The speaker at the meeting will be from the Berkeley Electric Cooperative, talking about the programs that are available to their customers.
There will be a question-and-answer time. The company will give a $50 energy credit to one lucky person at the meeting.
DayLily Club
The DayLily Club will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Santee Canal Park. The club will have a photo contest.
Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the meeting. If you would like, you can bring a covered dish. When you enter the park let the guard know that you are attending the DayLily Club meeting.
MMS News
Jacqueline Danko at Macedonia Middle School has received the Middle Level Excellence in Mathematics Teaching Award. Congratulations to Mrs. Danko.
Prayer List
Continue to keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Charlie Hush, Hugh and Judy Hush, Bubba Mitchum, Cindy Gaskins, Stefan Moraux, Bonnie Caddell, Ted Caddell, those grieving, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.