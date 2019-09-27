The Committee for “the Dr. Leo F. Twiggs Day”, the Town of St. Stephen, and the Greater Community of St. Stephen, are planning a “Celebration Showcasing the Life and Legacy of Dr. Leo Twiggs”; Internationally renowned artist, and Native of St. Stephen.
Dr. Twiggs will be 86 years old next February. Given his long history of distinguished work and international recognition as a renowned artist; the committee believes that the time, long past due, has come for St. Stephen and surrounding communities, to duly recognize and honor him with a “Day of Celebration” inclusive of appropriate signage at all entrances to the Town proclaiming “St. Stephen, SC, — home of renowned International Artist, Dr. Leo Franklin Twiggs.”
Dr. Twiggs was born and grew up in St. Stephen and received his early training in the Berkeley County School District. He received his B. A. degree from Claflin College (University), in Orangeburg, Suma Cum Laude. He furthered his education at the Art Institute of Chicago and New York University. In 1970, Twiggs became the first black student to receive a Doctor of Arts from the University of Georgia. He developed the Fine Arts Department at South Carolina State University, where he taught and served as department chairman until 1998. His works, which have garnered numerous awards, have won international acclaim. He has had over 75 one-man shows. In 2004, the Georgia Museum of Art organized a retrospective¹ study of his work. Twiggs’ paintings are done in the batik process which he began developing in 1964. Although batik is an age-old technique, he transforms the medium into thoroughly personal and modern means of expression. ²Art, according to Twiggs, “is the repository of human experience.” In 2017 Twiggs was awarded the Elizabeth O’Neal Verner Award, SC Arts Commission Order of the Palmetto, State of South Carolina Tribute Listed in the Congressional Record of the U.S. House of Representatives and in 2018, the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. For more information on this outstanding native of Berkeley County and the Town of St. Stephen, you may GOOGLE Dr. Leo F. Twiggs, the Artist. Efforts to receive financial assistance to make the ‘Dr. Leo Twiggs Day’ initiative a reality are under way and specific information will be provided in future columns.
The committee is chaired by Rev. Dr. George L. West, Founder and Director of the Beacon Institute of Hope Ministry, and Berkeley County Native. Other Committee Members are Louis Mayrant, Representative Joseph Jefferson, Jr., Master Sergeant Bobby Matthews, Beatrice Brown, Veronica Clinckscales and Dr. Yvonne Barnes. The committee is requesting the support of all Berkeley County Citizens in this worthy endeavor. The event is scheduled for February 2020.
SCNAACP Economic Summit
The 2019 South Carolina NAACP Economic Summit will be conducted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 5, at Claflin University – GTK Room 123. Persons interested in building personal wealth are invited to sign up. Registration is free and lunch will be available at no cost. Door prizes/raffles will be available for students. The following individuals will be presenting: Nate Barber, South State Bank; Kenneth Middleton, The Middleton Companies; Carmen Jordan, Noir Luxury Hair Extensions/K Dot Clothing; Stephanie Jones Jenkins, Jenkins Dance Studio; Calvin Elam, Elam Financial Group; Steven Hughes, Know Money Inc.; Bishop Eric Freeman, The Meeting lace-Columbia, and Dwayne Harper, Former NFL Star/Business Owner. Register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/26402139263. The event is open to the public, but registration is requested.
Mental Health Center Sponsored Job Fair
The Berkeley Community Mental Health Center Individual Placement and Support Program Sponsored Job Fair will take place 9 a.m. to 12 noon, October 24, at the Moncks Corner Baptist Church Family Life Center, 500 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Attendees are requested to bring their resume and come prepared for an interview. The following positions are available for consideration: Administrative Support, Assemblers, CNA, CMA, and LPN; Customer Service Reps., Hospitality, Maintenance Technician, Warehouse Associate, Housekeeping, Journeymen, General Laborers, HVAC, Landscaping, Security Personnel, Janitorial and Manufacturing.
Day Dawn Harvest Program
The Day Dawn Baptist Church family will be conducting its annual Harvest Program, Oct. 13, during regular 10 a.m. service. Members are asked to bring can goods and other items for distribution to sick and shut- in community members. The Adult Missionary Auxiliary oversees the service, and the youth choir will deliver the music for the program. The public is
Invited to attend. The Rev. Joshua Prioleau is host pastor.
Get Well Wishes
Our thoughts and prayers for health and safety go out to Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, Annie Wiggins, John Mustapher, Rev. John Williams, Isaac Milligan, Hester Manigault, Louis Manigault, and Mary Lee Casey.
Items of Interest
