The Day Dawn Baptist Church Pastor, Officers and Members will conduct their annual Omega B. Jefferson Christmas Breakfast Program, 9 a.m. Dec. 10, in the church hall, 2057 Highway 45, Pineville.
The speaker for the occasion will be Evangelist Beverly Jefferson of Believers Temple Church of God in Christ, St. Stephen.
The program is facilitated by the Adult Missionary Auxiliaries Program Committee, Sister Hazel Crawford and Sister Brenda Johnson.
Community members and others are invited to attend and enjoy a delicious breakfast and an opportunity to fellowship.
Catherine Gourdine is the mistress of ceremony for the program and there will be special selections from Kathleen Simmons and Joyce Dixon. The program’s theme is “Christian Women Working together in Christ.”
Anniversary celebration
Kathleen Simmons will conduct an anniversary concert at 3 p.m., Dec. 8, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 322 Macs Landing Road, Pineville. The public is invited to attend.
Youth Explosion
White Chapel Holiness Church will conduct a youth explosion at 7 p.m., Dec. 20, at 120 Palmetto Ave., St. Stephen. Guest Psalmists are Christian Coleman, LB and True Devine, Charity Gavin and Patricia Johnson.
The guest speaker will be Aaron Hicks and the presider will be Marla Fleming.
Everyone is invited to come and experience the Living Word. The event is free and open to the public.
Get Well Wishes
Get well wishes are being sent to Loretta White, St. Stephen Care Facility; Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, St. Stephen Care Facility; George Casey, Queen Dingle, Orangeburg Care Facility; George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, Annie Wiggins, St. Stephen Care Facility; John Mustapher, Robert Smalls, Mary Lee Casey, The Rev. John Williams and Cornelius Prioleau.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Lyla Kelly and all November celebrants as we enter the December Holiday Season.