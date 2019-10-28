U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ronnae H. Chiddick graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Chiddick is the daughter of Vance and Veronica Chiddick of Summerville.
She is a 2014 graduate of Berkeley High School, Moncks Corner. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from the University of South Carolina Upstate, Spartanburg.