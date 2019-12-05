Cane Bay cheerleaders selected for All-American team

Two Cane Bay High School cheerleaders were chosen to be members of the All-American cheer team and will be flying to London to take part in the London New Year’s Day Parade on January 1, 2020.
Marley Rourk and Olivia Rabineau were both selected as members of the All-America cheer team following a camp they attended this summer.
Rourk is a freshman at Cane Bay High School and has been a member of the Cane Bay Varsity cheer team for the last two years.
Rabineau is a junior at Cane Bay High School and has also been a member of the Cane Bay varsity cheer team for two years as well.
The London New Year’s Day parade is televised every year in the United Kingdom and will be available on American television this year. The website lnydp.com has a full list and details.