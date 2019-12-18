The Department of Health and Environmental Control will be at Bonner Elementary School on Jan. 8 to administer flu shots to students registered at Bonner. The flu shot is free to students that have been registered.
Christmas program
Providence Baptist Church will present its Christmas Program at 11 a.m. on Dec 22. Children will perform “Cake,” Christmas Acts of Kindness Experience; there will also be singing by the adult choir.
Birthdays
Providence Baptist sends birthday wishes to Marie Weathford, Fritz Hiod, Bessie Kenyon, Marion Taylor, Luke Weathford, Dennis Kimrey, Christian Elwood and Tammy Howard.
Condolences
Sympathy and prayers are with the family of Juanita Mills. She passed away on Dec. 9. Mrs. Mills will be missed by many family members and friends.
Prayer List
Continue to keep the following in your prayers: Ted Caddell, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Sarah Jackson, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Belma Price, Cindy Gaskins, Bubba Mitchum, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Charlotte Hush, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news, give me Janette Hood a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week’s column.