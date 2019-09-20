H.E. Bonner Elementary School welcomes Amber Heape to its team. Heape joined Bonner from Marrington Elementary School and is teaching the fifth grade.
Church homecoming
Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have its 140th homecoming on Sept. 29 during the 11 a.m. worship service. Dinner will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Conference
Fifteen ladies from Providence Baptist Church will be attending the “Women of Joy” conference in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Oct. 3-6. Speakers are Margaret Feinberg, Lisa Harper, Angie Smith and Shelia Walsh.
Praise and Worship will take place with Charles Billingsley, and special guest in concert, Michael W. Smith and Plumb.
Park Festival
Old Santee Canal Park has planned a Palmetto Pirates Festival from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Berkeley County Museum and Heritage Center in Moncks Corner.
Fundraiser
The town of Moncks Corner plans to have its Miracle League Fundraiser Oysters in the Outfield and Chili Cookoff 2-7 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The event will take place at the beautiful Regional Recreation Complex, on the event field. There will be live music, food trucks, oysters, chili, children’s activities and more.
Prayer list
Keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Stefan Moraux, Bonnie Caddell, Cindy Gaskins, Bubba Mitchum, first-responders, firefighters, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
Call Janette Hood at 843-565-3125 or send e-mail to jmhood@homesc.com with news from the Macedonia area. News items must be received by Wednesday afternoon.