I received this from one of my biggest fans of this column. Ray Merritt is a native of St. Stephen and raised his family in Irmo with wife Sandra. I love to hear from friends like Ray who always share their fondest memories of growing up in and around the town of St. Stephen. Ray’s birthday is July 31 and he will be 76 years young. Ray along with others will always be what makes our community a great place to live. Facts Ray has shared with me over the years are, he actually grew up in Harristown but graduated from St Stephen High School in 1961. He is always proud of his happy experience of high school days being the best days of his life. The summer hangout was Bonneau Beach in Bonneau and the winter hang out was usually Bennett’s Bus Station in the town of St. Stephen. The owner, Mr. Bennett had a juke box of music in the side room where kids could dance. The Pavilion at Bonneau Beach was the most favorite place to dance. Mr. L. H. David, who owned the pavilion during Ray’s teenage years, always fixed up the beach for teenagers and made it a great place to hang out. Back in these days, growing up in St. Stephen, everyone knew everyone. Ray graduated high school with a small class in 1961, and his classmates were all like brothers and sisters. Classmates were proud to be more like family. Ray is the son of the late Jack and Sadie Merritt and has two siblings, Jimmy and Sister. Mr. Jack and Mrs. Sadie were special and will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank You Ray, for reminding the community we are small in number but can all make a difference out there in this world. Ray has reminded me by sharing his fond memories of what a great way for all of us older natives of the community and those who have moved away to keep in touch with each other. If anyone would like to share their fond memories or ideas, please contact me.
Community Lunch
The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. The menu will include chicken and rice, green beans, slaw, dessert and more. The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers. Support from the public is greatly appreciated. If more information is needed or you would like to place an order in advance call 843-670-6213.
Farmer’s Market
The town of St. Stephen farmer’s market begins at 3 p.m. and ends 7 p.m. every Wednesday in Alice Price Park under and around the pavilion. Support is appreciated and vendors are welcome. For more information, contact Town Hall at 843-567-3597.
Birthday Wishes
Happy birthday wishes to Tommy Altman, Brenda Ayers, Cheryl Best, Gary Grunsky, Darlene McMakin, Ray Merritt, Jennifer Moody, Landan Moody, Sheila Moody, Dennis Shuler, Cooper Thames, Jamie Wadford, Robert Wadford and Chase Wiggins.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Jimmy Driggers, Harriet Hardy, Frankie Herndon, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Donna Poston, Alice Snyder, Patsy Stone, George Svagerko, Mack Timmons, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Gloria Way, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Pray for our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all pastors, youth and congregations, veterans, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, first-responders, paramedics, volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, SC Masons, SC Order of the Eastern Star, Berkeley County school system, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Laura Ann Thomas and Anthony Jones.
Have a healthy, safe and blessed week.
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before Noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Mail: 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479.