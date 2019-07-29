Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Bethlehem R. E. Church will celebrate its annual Family and Friends services. The speaker for Friday, August 17, 2019, will be Reve. Julius Washington of New Israel R. E. Church, Charleston. Service will continue 10:30 a.m., Sunday, August 18, with the host Pastor, Rev. Cornelius White, as the speaker. The church is located at 1731 Old Highway 52 South, Moncks Corner. The public is invited to celebrate with the church family.
Oakley Spiritual Union Association Picnic
The Spiritual Union Association of Oakley is sponsoring a Community Picnic 12 to 6 p.m., August 10, at the corner of Oakley and Old Highway 52. Great food, fun and fellowship are promised to attendees. There will be a live DJ, Jump Castle and games for all ages. General admission is $1, and $15 for all vendor donations. The menu will consist of fried fish and chicken, pulled pork, fried wings, hot dogs, red/okra rice, green beans, fries, desserts, boiled peanuts, fresh lemonade, tea and more. All food and drink items will be for sale. For additional information contact Maurice White, Association President, 940 Oakley Road, P.O. Box 1809, Monck Corner, SC 29461 or at 843-819-2380. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs.
Identity Theft and Scams Presentations
Mr. Cedric Wright, Program Assistant/Outreach Coordinator, SC Department of Consumer Affairs, wishes residents to know that he is available to conduct workshops for interested organizations, businesses, churches, senior citizens groups, community functions, etc. These workshops are to educate consumers about avoiding identity theft and scams, how to recognize if they are a victim, and what to do if identity theft or a scam happens.
All presentations are free to the public. If interested, please contact Mr. Wright at 803-734-4241, or submit written requests to his attention at SC Department of Consumer Affairs, 293 Greystone Boulevard, Suite 400, P.O. Box 5757, Columbia, SC 29250-5757
Community Church Growth Conference 2019
Andrew Chapel Baptist Church presents Community Church Growth Conference 2019, with nightly seminars beginning at 6 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m., September 29 – 30, in the sanctuary, at 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. The seminar theme, “Equipping the Saints for Ministry,” Ephesians 4:12. The special guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. Donald Parsons, Pastor, Logos Baptist Assembly, Chicago, Il. Sessions will cover: Church Compliance with the IRS; Church Financial Management Software; Developing a Prison Ministry in your Church; Caring for the Bereaved; How to Manage God’s Money; How to Live Holy: Leading while Following; The Reason Why I Sing; and Your Health Matters. The Rev. D. E. Green, Jr. is host Pastor. Seminar assignments will be made on a fist come, first serve basis. For additional registration information, contact the church at 803-531-0303.
Get Well Wishes
We continue keeping in our thoughts and prayers our many sick and shut-in community members. Among them are Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, George Casey, Clement Williams, Annie B. Washington, Queen Dingle, John Mustapher, St. Julian Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, George Prioleau, Frank Stewart, Isiah P. Blanding, Rev. John Williams, Deacon Jackie Pinckney, and Annie Wiggins. We also send special thoughts to Ms. Monica Booker.
