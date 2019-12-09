The Cross Community Center along with the Tri-Community Center is hosting its Annual Community Christmas Dinner, 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Tri-Community Center, located at 1708, Poplar Hill Dr., Cross. Everyone is invited to attend. Bring your favorite covered dish and celebrate the season together. It will be a time for laughter and fellowship. For more information, contact Councilman Caldwell Pinckney, 843-753-7377, or Nathaniel Footman, 843-753-7381.
CCC to Perform
The Charleston Caroling Company will sing many favorite Christmas selections at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 1404 Old US Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share for a potluck after the concert. The concert is free, and donations are accepted.
Meaning of Christmas
This is the time of the year when the atmosphere changes and the unexpected occurs. Often people you would never expect to hear from, suddenly call and even when you’re walking the streets of unfamiliar territories, people speak and smile. We hear wishes of Merry Christmas, Season’s greetings, Happy Hanukkah, Fleece Navidad, and preparations for Kwanzaa celebrations punctuate the month of December.
Houses, yards and yes, even a few pets, are decorated in the colors of the season. Meals are planned as family and friends from near and far are expected to visit. Additionally, lots of presents are bought as December 25th draws near. For many, however, the season also brings the pain of loneliness, sorrow for loved ones no longer physically present, and fear of the debt they see themselves accumulating as they attempt to provide a “Christmas” for their children. Perhaps there is even depression from not being able to do anything at all.
Over the years, I’ve noted that Christmas Seasonal materials are displayed in shopping areas earlier and earlier. It used to be that you’d celebrate Thanksgiving, then Christmas items would appear. However, these days, the sounds and sights of the Christmas Season are visible long before then. I understand the desire of merchants to make a living and to bring attention to shoppers of the opportunities for purchases. But it is my hope that we won’t get so caught up in the sights and sounds that we forget why we celebrate the season. You see, Christmas is when we celebrate the birth of the Christ child. God sent His Son, Jesus, into the world to be born. His birth brought great joy to the world. The Bible teaches that shepherds, wise men, and angels all shared in the excitement of knowing about this great event. They knew this was no ordinary baby. The prophets told of His coming hundreds of years before. The Bethlehem star led shepherds to his birth site. The baby, born long ago, brings hope to the lost, the lonely, the depressed, the forgotten, and believers. As we celebrate the season, in our own way, let’s also make our celebrations time for healing, renewal, forgiveness, kindness, and love. “Merry Christmas” to our readers!
Sympathy
Please send sincere expressions of sympathy to the family of the late Leroy McCray of Pineville and the late Vernell Hessie Davis of St. Stephen. Their legacies will live on in the lives of their children. Please keep the members of these families in your thoughts and prayers.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.