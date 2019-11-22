The Committee for the “Dr. Leo Twiggs Day” celebration and signage placements is also working to establish an endowed scholarship in his name for deserving students. Persons wishing to contribute to the activities established to honor Dr. Twiggs may do so by submitting contributions in one of two ways. Those wishing to support the events of February 15, 2020, which involves the placement of signs to the entrances to the town of St. Stephen, proclaiming him as a native son, along with an afternoon recognition program and dinner reception, may write their check and submit their contribution to: Dr. Leo F. Twiggs Day, P. O. Box 164, St. Stephen SC 29479. Contributors to the Endowed Scholarship, should write their checks to the” Friends of Dr. Leo Twiggs, “at the same address. 501 © (3), status has been applied for and is currently pending. However, it is expected to be in place prior to the 2020 year’s initiation. All contributions will be tax deductible. Subscribers/Supporters levels of giving are: Platinum, $1000; Gold, $700; Silver, $500; Blue, $350; White, $250; and Patron, $100. Please note on your check whether the contribution is contributing to the Day of Celebration or the endowed scholarship.
To those that may not be aware, Dr. Twiggs, a renowned international artist, is a native son of the town of St. Stephen, and Berkeley County. He began his early education in the Berkeley County School system. Twiggs received his B.A. from Claflin College (now university) and furthered his education at the Art Institute of Chicago and New York University. In 1970, Twiggs became the first black student to receive a Doctor of Arts from the University of Georgia. He developed the Fine Arts Department at South Carolina State College, (now university) where he taught and served as department chairman, until his retirement in 1998. Dr. Twiggs’ works have garnered numerous awards, and international recognitions. He has had over 75 one-man shows. His works are, and/or have been displayed in the Mint Museum, Charlotte, NC; the New Jersey State Museum; the Studio Museum in Harlem, N.Y.; the Schenectady Museum, N.Y.; the Hampton Gallery, Greenville, and the well known “Requiem for Mother Emanuel, “ City Gallery, Charleston; the SC State Museum, Columbia, and the National Museum of African American Art, Wash., DC.
His awards are honors are numerous, but one major component is missing. Given his long history of distinguished work and International acclaim, it’s time for his hometown and county to recognize his value, not only to the world, but to his hometown and county. Berkeley County has many honorable, distinguished, and hard-working dedicated men and women, who strive daily to positively impact and make things better for those who live, work and play here. Many have been honored previously for their contributions, and the time has now come for us to formally recognize another worthy son. For additional information, contact Rev. Dr. George West, 864-617-5914, Mr. Bobby Matthews, 843-499-2513 or Mr. Louis Mayrant, 843-749-0749. For additional information on Dr. Twiggs, interested persons may” GOOGLE” Dr. Leo F. Twiggs, the Artist.
Annual Fellowship Tea
The Jehovah Chapter of Cross, will celebrate its annual Fellowship Tea, 4 p.m., December 1, at the Cross Community Center, 1690 Old Hwy 6. The public is invited to come and share in the event. The program’s theme: “Running for Jesus in your Favorite Sport Jersey.” Attire may be any color of your choice selected from red, blue, green or white. Officers of Jehovah Chapter #203, Order of the Eastern Star are, Worthy Matron Hilda Lisbon, Worthy Patron, Leroy Spann,
Secretary, Jackie Ferguson and Treasurer, Ejurie Brown. Sister Deloris Johnson and Reva Footman are Program Chairpersons.
Appreciation Birthday Celebration
The officers and members of Jehovah United Methodist Church, along with family and friends invite everyone to an appreciation Birthday Celebration, 4 p.m., December 15, honoring Mrs. Naomi Swinton. The speaker for the occasion will be Elder Michael Bennet of Prayer House
Mission Church of Summerton. Jehovah UM Church is located at 1472 Matilda Circle, Pineville.
Rev. Tony Richardson is pastor.
Items of Interest
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468,or email ybarnes@homesc.com.