BARNES: Bethlehem Baptist Church schedules back-to-school Revival Services

The Bethlehem Baptist Church of Alvin will conduct its annual Back to School Revival services 7:30 p.m. nightly, Aug. 6-8, in the sanctuary at 2449 Santee River Road, Alvin.
The speaker for the Revival Services will be Elder Trevon D. McClary of Freedom Worship Church, Kingstree. The public is invited to fellowship with the pastor, officers and members as they prepare students as they return to school.
Rev. John W. Wilson is host pastor and Dianetta B. Fayall is church secretary. For additional information, contact the church at 843-567-3779.
Zeta Amicae Community Christmas in July/August
Members of the Zeta Amicae Auxiliary of Moncks Corner met on July 31, at the Berkeley Citizens Home, Moncks Corner, to collect, prepare and pack school supplies secured through the received Forester’s Grant.
Materials will be dispersed during a Jamboree in August, where food and refreshments will also be provided for attendees.
Present to assist in organizing the materials were: Amica Penny Green, Amica Vivian Hamilton, Amicae Sherease Middleton, Amica Catherine Mazyck, Amica Sherease Middleton, Amica Dorothy Blanding, Amica Vernell Davis; Soror Sherry Howard, Coordinators Libby Calgon, Felecia Walker and Megan.
Forester members Yvonne Bradley, Rubysteen Major, along with staff of the Berkeley Citizens Home. Holly Frye, Director and Christia Old, Supervisor.
Cross Branch NAACP
The Cross Branch of the NAACP will meet at 7 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Cross-Community Center, 1690 Old Highway 6, Cross.
The special guest for the session will be Rev. Kelly Spann, Berkeley County School Board Member representing District 7. He will make a special announcement that affects the children and schools of his district.
An opportunity will also be provided for membership to join the Cross Branch of the NAACP. The fee is $30 per year. Yvonne Bradley is president of the Cross Branch of the NAACP organization.
26th Annual Women’s Day
Day Dawn Baptist Church in Pineville celebrated the annual Women’s Day and Missionary Anniversary Program on July 28.
The program began with devotional service delivered by Minister Geraldine Paige, Sister Almena Prioleau and Evangelist Rosetta Washington.
The Mistress of Ceremony, LeShonda P. Reed, was presented to the congregation by her daughter, La J’ai Reed.
Everyone was warmly welcomed by Bernadette Davis and she was followed by Patricia Johnson who delivered a moving spiritual selection. Valery Sumpter read the day’s announcements, as the service was transitioned to the pulpit by pastor Joshua Prioleau.
At the conclusion of the doxology, silent prayer for the sick and shut in, the prayer response and offertory by Lillie Dinge and Olivia Mitchell, the responsive reading was led by Allysia Prioleau.
The scripture was read by Tiffany Ravenell, and prayer was offered by Priscilla C. Gaillard.
The speaker for the occasion, Minister Constance Wilborn of Jerusalem Methodist Church in Cross, was presented to the congregation by Gloria G. Wiggins.
Wilborn, used the program’s theme, “Moving Forward by Faith: Walking in the Light of God’s Love,” as the subject of her message, with Ephesians 5:1-2, as the scriptural reference.
Her message resonated with everyone as she restated her subtheme: “a Call to Action- Imitators of Him.”
She stressed the importance of requesting God to open the eyes of your hearts. She also reminded everyone of how they are to walk.
“The walk we present at church, needs to be the same at home or wherever we are,” she said.
The message was well received and embraced by all in attendance. The church choir sang before and after the message. Birthday recognition was done by Carla Deas, recognition of visitors was accomplished by Arionna Kelly, and special presentations were made by Elizabeth P. Jones, Deacon Freddie James and the presidents of the adult and youth missionary auxiliaries.
The blessing of the meal was done by Prioleau, as the assembly adjourned to the church hall for a fellowship meal. Appreciation was expressed to the program committee, decorations committee, food and service committees, and all program participants for jobs well done.
Get well wishes
We continue keeping in our thoughts and prayers our many sick and shut-in community members. Among them are Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, George Casey, Clement Williams, Annie B. Washington, Queen Dingle, John Mustapher, St. Julian Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, George Prioleau, Frank Stewart, Isiah P. Blanding, Rev. John Williams, Deacon Jackie Pinckney, and Annie Wiggins, who is currently in Trident Hospital.
