Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will have a free Back to School Bash at 4 p.m. on Aug. 18. The bash includes food, snow cones, inflatables, water slide, games and back-to-school gifts.
Fundraiser
Victory Baptist Church will have a spaghetti lunch fundraiser on Aug. 31.
The lunch includes spaghetti, bread, corn and dessert. Dinners will be ready for pick up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Orders for a lunch is due by Aug. 23. delivery will be available when ordering five or more meals for the same address.
Tickets for a lunch are $10 and all proceeds go to help Marty Brinson.
Church Event
The Dumplin Valley Trio will perform at Victory Baptist Church during the morning service on Aug. 18.
Prayer List
Pray for Eric Shurlknight, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Wayne Giggleman, Ted Caddell, Vernie Caddell, Carl Caddell, Bubby Mitchum, Jim Hood, Charles Pipkin, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Tina Mims, Emily Mizell, Ada Giggleman, Michelle Cook, Janette Hare, Bill Guerry, William Potter, Cindy Gaskins, Sandy Ott, Chris Lewis, Dorothy Landrum, Virginia Holly, Barbara Moyer, Charlotte Hush, Stefan Moraux, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
Send news from the Macedonia community to Janette Hood no later than Wednesday at 843-565-3125 or send e-mail to jmhood@homesc.com.