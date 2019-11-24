Artists find new home in Public Works Art Center

In 2018 a group of residents formed with the idea to create an arts center in downtown center, based out of the former Commissioners of Public Works building.
Their common goal will come to fruition in 2020 when the Public Works Art Center opens its doors to residents and artists.
The Public Works Art Center secured its 501c3 this summer and took over the building. Board members are now working to renovate the building and turn it into the intended art space.
Executive Director Jana Riley said they hope to be done in early 2020.
CPW is renting the building to the group.
“They decided to give us a chance and prorated our rent for three years sothat we could have the chance to make this successful,” she said.
Riley compared the concept to that of the Redux Contemporary Art Center in downtown Charleston, where exhibition space will feature local, regional, national and international artists throughout the year.
At the same time, artists will be working out of the 15 studio spaces and create works of art; Riley said they have about 13 artists on board for the available studios. The artists will rent on an annual basis.
The art center will also offer classes – Riley said residents seem to be most excited about the pottery class the center will offer. There will be drawing, painting and sculpting as well. Riley said they are working with Sculpture in the South to develop bronze-casting classes.
“We have a roster of such talented artists who are so willing to come share their talents and teach people in Summerville,” she said, adding, “We’re really excited to bring together the people of Summerville in a way that they haven’t really had the opportunity to be brought together before by offering affordable, creative classes that anybody can take, and for all different levels. You don’t have to call yourself an artist to find something here that will work for you.”
The center will also offer events; Riley said they want to have monthly events like markets and open studios where the public is invited to come and check out the artists’ work and speak with them about their work.
Riley said they plan to be able to rent out the space for events like wedding receptions and corporate gatherings.
“We’re turning this old public building into an exciting new space that everybody can use…we mean it when we say we want it to be for everybody,” she said, adding, “The reception has just been astronomically excited. Everybody’s just so excited – and we’re excited with them.”
Riley said the board looks forward to showing what kind of talent exists in Summerville.
“You don’t have to go to Charleston to find incredible artists and artisans…this really just exists in our own backyard,” she said.
Riley also pushed the importance of the anticipated economic impact.
“Our whole goal is just to bring people together and highlight…the fantastic creativity that exists here, and we’re just really excited – and benefit the downtown area with that economic impact,” she said.
The center is actively seeking donations and sponsors via their Facebook page.