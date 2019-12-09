A celebration of 100 years

The family and friends of Mrs. Katherine Blackmon would like to wish her a happy 100th birthday. She turned 100 on Nov. 27.
Ms. Kitty or Nina as she is known to family and friends was born and grew up in Moncks Corner and graduated from the newly renovated Berkeley High School (built in 1939).
She loved deer hunting and working at the Berkeley Restaurant until her retirement. She has witnessed many changes in her lifetime, to name a few are: 18 Presidents in office; electricity replacing gas lighting and candles, cars replacing horse and buggies, paved highways replacing dirt roads, women earning their right to vote, “talking pictures” replacing silent movies, television broadcasting versus news reels on movie screens and entertainment/music over radios, cell phones and iPads versus rotary dial phones with party lines and much more.
Ms. Kitty loves to reminisce about all this and as she does, her face lights up with joy. She says the secret to longevity is an abundance of love, love of God, family, friends, country and life in general (and a sip of Crown Royal every now and then). We wish her many more years of celebrations with a blessed and healthy year ahead. Ms. Kitty, you are very much loved and such a wonderful inspiration.
Community Lunch
The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The menu will consist of baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, red rice, seasoned corn, dessert and more.
Eastern Carolina Derby
The Eastern Carolina Derby for all ages will begin on Dec. 25 and end on Dec. 29. The three-day hunt will be in Manning. Bench show will be on Dec. 25. National Affiliated. For more information, contact Richard at 803-473-3086.
Birthday celebrations
Best wishes for a happy birthday to Janelle Belk, Sherry Cales, Jennifer Easler, Betty Fort, Jesse Harris, Blane Hoffman, Ralph Hood, Randy Knight, Iris Neal, Cheryl Scott, Natalie Shuler, Deanna Trout, Andrew Wadford and Kevin Wadford.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, George Casey, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, John Mustapher, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, Jerry Thrower, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Rosemary Pipkin Lupton and Dorothy Mae Davis Proctor.
Have a Healthy, Safe and Blessed Week.
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Send mail to 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479.
The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers. Support from the public is greatly appreciated. If more information is needed or you would like to place an order in advance call 843-670-6213.