Civil Air Patrol springs to action in weather emergencies

The South Carolina Wing was alerted on Sept. 7 to support state and federal emergency service agencies in preparation for Hurricane Florence.
Members assisted with the evacuation of coastal residents on Sept. 11 and then provided reconnaissance for weeks after the hurricane came ashore on Sept. 13, with more than 200 cadet and senior members participating.
The wing assisted the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in documenting road traffic issues during evacuation.
After the hurricane passed, members identified flood- and wind-damaged areas where residents were struggling to escape. They also reported on damage to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, roads and dams.
Over nearly two months, aircrews spent 415 hours aloft, took nearly 8,000 aerial photographs and transported government officials to observe flood and wind damage.
For the first time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency tasked wing squadrons with measuring the depth of the flooding and debris trails and reporting on the extent of damage and the immediate needs of people in the path of the storm.
South Carolina Wing members coordinated their missions with those of other emergency responders, including highway patrol officers, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, federal agency personneland others.
One lesson learned from Hurricane Florence is that the wing must recruit and train more members to conduct emergency missions over a longer duration should more intense hurricanes pass through South Carolina.
CAP IMPACT
158: Saved a modern-day high of 158 lives and recorded 712 “finds” through Air Force-assigned search and rescue efforts in fiscal year 2018, thanks in large part to the assistance of CAP’s Cell Phone Forensics and National Radar Analysis teams.
560: Operates one of the largest fleets of single-engine piston aircraft in the world, with 560 planes. 35,000+
Flew a record 35,316 orientation flights with CAP cadets, as well as Air Force ROTC and Junior ROTC cadets.
61,066: Consists of 1,422 squadrons and more than 61,000 volunteer youth and adult members nationwide.
89,773: Flew nearly 90,000 hours in 2018, nearing or surpassing that CAP flying mark for the fourth straight year.
700,000+: Has impacted more than 700,000 youth over the past six years through CAP’s STEM Kit program.
$2.4 Million: Using $2.4 million from the Air Force to provide CAP cadet training aimed at helping reduce the nation’s pilot shortage.
$187 Million+: Contributed $187,202,536 in man-hours in past year, serving the emergency services, youth development and aerospace education/STEM needs of communities, states and the nation.