Due to the forecasted cold weather overnight, the Sheriff’s Office will open a staffed warming center at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, in the former inmate work release center located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.
The warming center is equipped with beds, and will open tonight, December 2, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.
Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center; however, the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if necessary (843-743-7200). The warming center will be identifiable with signs.