Stolen Volvo solar panels
Over the summer, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of 10 total 324-watt solar panels and a 600-watt inverter from the Volvo property. The solar equipment was valued at $40,000. In September, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were investigating report of a stolen trailer when they observed on the same property several solar panels, some already installed. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded and were able to determine the panels and inverter were the same ones taken from the Volvo site. The suspect was arrested and charged with grand larceny and burglary, according to the report.
Attempted armed robbery
Police in Goose Creek responded to Cobblestone Village Apartments in reference to an armed robbery. The complainant told police he was sitting on the stairs in the breezeway smoking a cigarette when a suspect walked past him. Police said the suspect then turned around and pointed a hand gun at the complainant’s face and ordered him to empty his pockets. Police said the victim then gave the suspect his cell phone. The complainant told officers the suspect looked at the phone and said he didn’t want it, and handed it back to the victim before fleeing toward the rear of the apartment complex. There were no arrests made at the time of the report.
Boat in the roadway
Goose Creek Police were called to Sumac Drive in Liberty Village because of a boat in the middle of the road, causing a hazard. The incident report stated the unknown suspect dropped the boat off because it was in such bad condition and that the trailer may have been the only thing of value. The boat’s hull was full of trash and there was no engine, the report said. The boat was not reported stolen at the time but officers said they were able to determine its registered owner; in the meantime, a wrecker responded to remove the vessel.
Discharging firearms
Officers in Goose Creek responded to the Boulder Bluff neighborhood regarding firearms reportedly discharged into a dwelling. The complainant told officers she and other family members were in their bedrooms when she heard as many as 50 loud pops, she believed was gunfire, outside the home. She told police she quickly exited the bed and got on the floor. Police said they found numerous shell casings in front of the residence and bullet holes in the house. Witnesses could not provide police any suspect(s) descriptions. The incident remains under investigation.