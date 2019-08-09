Superintendent Eddie Ingram met with members of the community at the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday August 8th.
Ingram discussed the opening of Bowen's Corner Elementary in Hanahan and Foxbank Elementary in Moncks Corner.
There is also a plan to build two more elementary schools that will each cater to 850 students. A new middle school that will serve 1,200 students. The locations of these schools has yet to be determined.
Berkeley County serves over 35,000 students. It is the fastest growing county in South Carolina and the 4th largest district in South Carolina. Berkeley County is the 26th fastest growing district in South Carolina.